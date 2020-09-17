Netflix reveals its new movies and series made in Mexico

Netflix



Mexico has turned out to be, after the success of The house of flowers and Ravens Club, the gateway for Netflix in Spanish-speaking markets. Therefore, the platform streaming released on Tuesday, February 25, the titles of the films and series made in Mexico that it is preparing for the next months of 2020.

It is an offer of diverse contents, in which drama, suspense, comedies and reality shows. “The stories that Mexico has to tell are as diverse as our country and its people. We are committed to continuing to invest in the local creative community,” Francisco Ramos, vice president of Originals for Netflix in Latin America and Spain, said in the statement.

These movies and series are detailed below, according to the genre to which they belong.

Young Adult Series

This is not Elite The 13 Reasons Why. Netflix’s Mexican offering bets on its youth stories in the search for freedom and self-discovery. Unbridled – scheduled to premiere on February 28 – follows this line: it is a series written and directed by Diego Martínez Ulanosky and starring Tessa Ia, Bárbara López, Lucía Uribe and Coty Camacho. It tells the story of “four friends with very different personalities who start a journey in which they lose their way to find their way.”

Another youth title is the series Control Z, starring Ana Valeria Becerril (winner of the Ariel 2018 award for best new actress), Michael Ronda, Andrés Baida, Macarena García and Yankel Stevan, among others. In this story, Sofía (Becerril) is a very diligent high school student, but with little social life, who has the time to discover and arrest a hacker who threatens everyone at school with revealing their secrets on social media.

Comedy for the whole family

A genre that has paid good dividends for Netflix with The house of flowers. Among the titles announced are the films There I order you, produced by Leonardo Zimbrón (Ravens Club), in which Alex (Mauricio Ochmann) “wants with all his might to be a father, while his wife Ceci (Esmeralda Pimentel) doesn’t”; and Dad wanted, the story of a 12-year-old girl (Natalia Coronado), who, when her mother (Silvia Navarro) refuses to enter her in an extreme cycling competition, strikes up a friendship with the actor she hires to pose as her father (Juan Pablo Medina).

In addition to films, Netflix also mentioned the series Mother there are only two, created and written by Carolina Rivera (Luis Miguel, the series), in which “two completely different women bump into each other when they discover that their babies were accidentally swapped at birth.” The protagonists are Ludwika Paleta and Paulina Goto, along with Martín Altomaro, Oka Giner, Liz Gallardo and Javier Ponce.

Drama

Here is the movie I’m not here anymore, which tells the life of Ulises Samperio – starring newcomer Juan Daniel García Treviño, winner of the award for best performance at the Cairo International Film Festival in 2019 – and is set at the height of the Kolombia countercultural movement, in Monterrey.

Directed by Fernando Frías de la Parra (The Espookys), I’m not here anymore won the Audience Award at the Morelia International Film Festival (FICM) in 2019. It is filmed on real stages and with a cast of non-professional actors.

Suspended

Actress Maite Perroni (Rebel) debuts on Netflix with the series Dark desire, a “sensual thriller about a university professor who falls in love with a man much younger than her —Alejandro Speitzer (The club) -, and with whom for the first time in his life he ventures into an extramarital affair that will change his marriage forever “.

Also in the genre of police suspense is the series What happened to Sara?, with a cast made up of Manolo Cardona, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller and Ana Lucía Domínguez. His story recalls the stories of Agatha Christie, in which the protagonist must discover the identity of a murderer. The show was created by José Ignacio Valenzuela and is directed by David Ruiz and Bernardo de la Rosa.

Reality

Netflix also announced that ¡Nailed It! México, led by Omar Chaparro, was renewed for two more seasons. Also, the show Haunted will have its Mexican version: Haunted Latino, in which real people will narrate their supernatural experiences.

The platform also confirmed in the statement that in 2020 it will premiere the second seasons of the series Monarch and Luis Miguel, the series, the final season of The house of flowers and the new show Selena, the series. Without a doubt, the Dream Team of Mexican content on Netflix.

