Netflix rebroadcasts in high quality in Europe

The world wants to return to normal after the coronavirus, and Netflix wants to do its bit.

The giant of streaming Video is streaming all of its content in Europe in the highest quality available, according to the Gizmodo and FlatPanelsHD sites.

Content in its highest quality, which is 4K HDR at a rate of 15 Mb / s, is already reaching users in Denmark, Germany and other European countries, says FlatPanelsHD who has already been in contact with Netflix. The company assured that the return to normal video quality is gradual and is working with operators to increase capacity as possible.

Netflix, like other internet content firms, reduced its streaming quality in mid-March and in response to a request from the European community to avoid saturation of networksWell, many more people were at home and there was more time to watch Netflix and browse other platforms.

In Europe, the governments of some countries have ordered a return to activities in phases, starting with essential jobs, especially those dedicated to health or manufacturing. With fewer people at home, Netflix – and other similar services – no longer wreak havoc on broadband in Europe.

