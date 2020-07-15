Netflix prepares series based on the new novel by Elena Ferrante

Europa Editions



It has not been released in the United States and Netflix has already secured the rights to produce a series of the new novel by acclaimed Italian writer Elena Ferrante. Your title is and tells the transition from childhood to adolescence of a young woman named Giovanna in Italy in the 90s of the last century. It is a story that runs, according to the synopsis, between the refined Naples of the wealthy neighborhoods and the excessive Naples of the poor neighborhoods.

Launched in Italy in November 2019, The Lying Life of Adults It will have its global launch on September 1, 2020. Ferrante’s novels have sold 13 million copies, according to EW, and have been translated into 45 languages. In February HBO successfully released the series. (The Great Friend: A Bad Name), based on what is perhaps the author’s most popular novel.

Netflix announced the project with a teaser in which the Italian singer Emma Marrone (a fan of Ferrante) reads some paragraphs from the new book, the first one published by the writer after five years.

The series is a production between Netflix and the Italian company Fandango, which also produced the television adaptation of My Brilliant Friend. “Elena Ferrante’s books have inspired and captivated audiences in Italy and around the world. We are delighted to bring her latest work to the screens of our global audience,” Felipe Tewes, director of the Original Series department at Netflix Local Language.

The Lying Life of Adults does not currently have a release date on Netflix.