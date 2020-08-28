Netflix prepares series about street food in Latin America

Netflix



The creators of the documentary series Chef’s Table Netflix have for a moment diverted their gaze from the great restaurants to claim the excellence of the so-called street food. In 2019 Netflix released Street Food: Asia And now it is the turn of Steet Food: Latin America, whose first trailer was released and whose premiere is scheduled for July 21, 2020.

This new season will visit six countries in Latin America and “explore the culture of street food” in Oaxaca, Mexico; Salvador, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima Peru; Bogotá, Colombia, and La Paz, Bolivia.

In the trailer it can be seen that ceviche (Peru), asado (Argentina) and various dishes of traditional Oaxacan cuisine are treated as protagonists in the series.



“Street food vendors are an integral part of a country’s culture, they bring the wealth of a city to life, preserve traditions while bringing joy to the people and communities around them,” explained Brian McGinn, executive producer of Street food, in the Netflix statement.

All six episodes of Street Food: Latin America They premiere on July 21, 2020 on Netflix.