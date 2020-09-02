Netflix: New series and movies for July 2020

The Umbrella Academy, about a family with superpowers but quite dysfunctional, was an unexpected success in its first season. Now in July 2020 the second season will arrive on Netflix, headed by actress Ellen Page.

Another popular series on the platform, Cable girls, will offer the second part of its final season this month. Can Lidia and her friends with Franco’s dictatorial regime? Well soon we will know.



Playing:

Watch this:

The best services to watch TV and movies for free

4:32



Also this month you can watch the documentary on Netflix Much much love on the legendary astrologer of the Hispanic television in the United States, Walter Mercado, who died in November of last year. Another documentary that you should not miss this month is The last dance, about the 1997 season of the Chicago Bulls, led by the iconic Micheal Jordan. The series premiered in the United States on ESPN, but will now be available in full on the service of streaming.

And from the creators of Chef’s Table, the series that inaugurated the food documentary fever on Netflix, this month comes Street Food: Latin America, focused on the varied food of the streets of the region.

And while this month prestigious films such as Spotlight, you should also know that other popular ones like Ant-Man and the Wasp, Her, The Incredibles 2 and the franchise of Back to the Future, Among many others, they will leave the service in July, so that you are pending.

The Umbrella Academy: All New Images From Season 2 [fotos] To see photos



Everything coming to Netflix in July 2020

Arrives in July

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- ep 9 & 10 (Netflix original)

July 1

Bon Bon Boy: Monkey with a Tool Belt – Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Say I Do (Netflix Original)

Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix original)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original)

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie brasco

Double jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean streets

million dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in seattle

Sleepy hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The devil’s advocate

The F ** k-It List

The Firm

The karate kid

The Karate Kid part II

The Karate Kid part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix original)

Warrior Nun (Netflix original)

This is how The Cable Girls look in season 3 of the Netflix series [fotos] To see photos



July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Original)

Cable Girls: Season Finale: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Desperados (Netflix original)

JU-ON: Origins (Netflix Original)

Southern Survival (Netflix original)

July 5

July 6

July 7

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Much Much Love: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Original)

Stateless (Netflix original)

Was It Love? (Netflix original)

Yu-Gi-Oh !: season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Original)

The Protector: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club (Netflix Original)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Original)

Hello Ninja: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix original)

The Old Guard (Netflix original)

The Twelve (Netflix original)

July 14

The Business of Drugs (Netflix Original)

On est ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix original)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Original)

July 15th

Dark Desire (Netflix Original)

Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix original)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair (Netflix Original)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)

MILF (Netflix original)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix original)

Cursed (Netflix original)

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Original)

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (Netflix Original)

Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Original)

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Original)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Original)

Norsemen: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs (Netflix original)

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Original)

July 24

To sing! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix original)

July 25

Animal Crackers (Netflix Original)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Original)

In the Dark: season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Original)

Offering to the Storm (Netflix Original)

July 26

Banana split

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: season 10

July 28

Jeopardy !: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney (Netflix Original)

July 29

The Hater (Netflix original)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Original)

July 31

Get Even (Netflix original)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Original)

Seriously Single (Netflix original)

The Speed ​​Cubers (Netflix Original)

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix original)



Playing:

Watch this:

Post-apocalyptic movies to put the confinement in …

4:33



Series and movies leaving the platform in July 2020

July 4th

July 5

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

July 8

July 9

July 11

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the skin

July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

July 15

July 18

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life after beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

July 21

July 25

Dark places

Ex machina

Mississippi Grind

July 26

July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

July 29

July 31