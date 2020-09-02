Netflix: New series and movies for July 2020

The Umbrella Academy, about a family with superpowers but quite dysfunctional, was an unexpected success in its first season. Now in July 2020 the second season will arrive on Netflix, headed by actress Ellen Page.
Another popular series on the platform, Cable girls, will offer the second part of its final season this month. Can Lidia and her friends with Franco’s dictatorial regime? Well soon we will know.
Also this month you can watch the documentary on Netflix Much much love on the legendary astrologer of the Hispanic television in the United States, Walter Mercado, who died in November of last year. Another documentary that you should not miss this month is The last dance, about the 1997 season of the Chicago Bulls, led by the iconic Micheal Jordan. The series premiered in the United States on ESPN, but will now be available in full on the service of streaming.
And from the creators of Chef’s Table, the series that inaugurated the food documentary fever on Netflix, this month comes Street Food: Latin America, focused on the varied food of the streets of the region.
And while this month prestigious films such as Spotlight, you should also know that other popular ones like Ant-Man and the Wasp, Her, The Incredibles 2 and the franchise of Back to the Future, Among many others, they will leave the service in July, so that you are pending.
Everything coming to Netflix in July 2020
Arrives in July
- ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- ep 9 & 10 (Netflix original)
July 1
- Bon Bon Boy: Monkey with a Tool Belt – Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Say I Do (Netflix Original)
- Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix original)
- Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original)
- #Anne Frank – Parallel Stories
- A Bridge Too Far
- A Thousand Words
- A Touch of Green: season 1
- A Walk to Remember
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Airplane!
- Ali
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Charlotte’s Web
- Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Cleo & Cuquin: season 2
- Cloud Atlas
- David Foster: Off the Record
- Definitely, Maybe
- Delta Farce
- Donnie brasco
- Double jeopardy
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Frida
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Killing Hasselhoff
- Kingdom: season 1-3
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Mean streets
- million dollar Baby
- Paranormal Activity
- Patriots day
- Poltergeist
- Quest for Camelot
- Red Riding Hood (2011)
- Schindler’s List
- Sleepless in seattle
- Sleepy hollow
- Spaceballs
- Splice
- Stand and Deliver
- Stardust
- Starsky & hutch
- Sucker Punch
- Swordfish
- The Art of War
- The devil’s advocate
- The F ** k-It List
- The Firm
- The karate kid
- The Karate Kid part II
- The Karate Kid part III
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Town
- The Witches
- This Christmas
- Total Recall (1990)
- Trotro
- Winchester
July 2
- Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix original)
- Warrior Nun (Netflix original)
July 3
- The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Original)
- Cable Girls: Season Finale: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- Desperados (Netflix original)
- JU-ON: Origins (Netflix Original)
- Southern Survival (Netflix original)
July 5
July 6
July 7
July 8
- The Long Dumb Road
- Much Much Love: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Original)
- Stateless (Netflix original)
- Was It Love? (Netflix original)
- Yu-Gi-Oh !: season 1
July 9
- Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Original)
- The Protector: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
July 10
- The Claudia Kishi Club (Netflix Original)
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix original)
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Original)
- Hello Ninja: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix original)
- The Old Guard (Netflix original)
- The Twelve (Netflix original)
July 14
- The Business of Drugs (Netflix Original)
- On est ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix original)
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Original)
July 15th
- Dark Desire (Netflix Original)
- Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix original)
- Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)
- Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
July 16
- Fatal Affair (Netflix Original)
- Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)
- MILF (Netflix original)
- Pride & Prejudice (2005)
July 17
- Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix original)
- Cursed (Netflix original)
- Funan
July 18
- Gigantosaurus: Season 1
- The Notebook
July 19
July 20
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Original)
July 21
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (Netflix Original)
- Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Original)
July 22
- 61
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Original)
- Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Original)
- Norsemen: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
- Signs (Netflix original)
- Spotlight
July 23
- The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Original)
July 24
- To sing! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix original)
July 25
- Animal Crackers (Netflix Original)
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Original)
- In the Dark: season 2
- The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Original)
- Offering to the Storm (Netflix Original)
July 26
- Banana split
- Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: season 10
July 28
- Jeopardy !: Collection 6
- Last Chance U: Laney (Netflix Original)
July 29
- The Hater (Netflix original)
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
July 30
- Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Original)
July 31
- Get Even (Netflix original)
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Original)
- Seriously Single (Netflix original)
- The Speed Cubers (Netflix Original)
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix original)
Series and movies leaving the platform in July 2020
July 4th
July 5
- The Fosters: Season 1-5
- The Iron Lady
July 8
July 9
July 11
- A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
- The Adderall Diaries
- Enemy
- Ginger & Rosa
- Locke
- The Spectacular Now
- Under the skin
July 12
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
July 15
July 18
- A Most Violent Year
- Laggies
- Life after beth
- Obvious Child
- Room
- Tusk
July 21
July 25
- Dark places
- Ex machina
- Mississippi Grind
July 26
July 28
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Her
July 29
July 31
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future part II
- Back to the Future part III
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Casper
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chernobyl Diaries
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Freedom Writers
- Godzilla
- Guess who
- Hancock
- Hitch
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Open season
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Romeo must die
- Salt
- Scary movie 2
- Searching for Sugar Man
- Sex and the City 2
- Stuart Little
- The Edge of Seventeen
- The Interview
- The Pianist
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Twister
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory