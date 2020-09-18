Netflix launches its Top 10 movies and series in the US

Angela Lang / CNET



Netflix wants to show you which are the most popular series and movies on its platform, and that is why it has added the Top 10 feature in the United States, a list divided into three categories: general, series and movies.

Starting today you’ll notice something new when you go on Netflix: The Top 10 row! The lists update daily to show what’s popular in your country and are broken into three categories: Netflix overall, shows & films. Here’s an example of what they look like https://t.co/PKxTreBQuo pic.twitter.com/qaAlqCGgRn — Netflix US (@netflix) February 24, 2020

According to a Netflix press release, this Top 10 will be updated every day and the position of the list within the platform will vary according to the relevance of the content for you. In addition, the movies and series that are within the Top 10 will also have a special tag that will be visible from anywhere on the platform, whether you are looking for content by genre or within your personal list.

It is worth mentioning that these lists are not new for users in Mexico and Great Britain, since they have been active for six months in these countries. However, according to Netflix, “subscribers in both countries found them useful” so they will be integrated into more countries and regions.

