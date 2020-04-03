Netflix Is Taking Down ‘Line Of Duty’ After Terminating Contracts With Bust Distributor Kew Media

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is terminating all licensing preparations it has in place with Kew Media Distribution, together with for hit British drama Line Of Responsibility, after talks with the collapsed firm’s administrator broke down.

Deadline understands that Netflix has the rights to stream a lot of Kew Media Distribution titles in varied territories and made administrator FTI Consulting a monetary supply to take care of these licenses.

Netflix insisted that almost all of its fee to FTI be handed on to the producers of the titles in query, which within the case of Line Of Responsibility would have been ITV Studios-owned World Productions. FTI is known to have rejected these phrases, resulting in a break down in talks.

Inside the subsequent 24 hours, Netflix will take down the titles it has terminated contracts on, that means that Line Of Responsibility will not be accessible to stream within the UK (the place Season 1-Four can be found) and different territories, together with Australia. The police drama is a BBC unique and was one among British broadcaster’s greatest reveals of 2019.

Deadline has been advised that Netflix is encouraging affected producers to get in contact straight to debate the Kew Media Distribution situation. It has even arrange a devoted e mail deal with to deal with inquiries: [email protected]

Netflix’s termination doesn’t impression licensing preparations it has in place for 2 movies: Leaving Neverland and Whitney: Can I Be Me. Made by Amos Footage and Lafayette Movies respectively, each producers have already terminated their offers with Kew Media Distribution after it did not pay them royalties.

As Deadline revealed this week, nevertheless, the terminations are a matter of some dispute. Kew’s administrator FTI believes the distribution contracts are nonetheless legitimate and has included the movies in its sale of the Kew Media Distribution library. Amos and Lafayette have mentioned they’re ready to take authorized motion to guard their rights.

Kew Media Distribution was a part of Kew Media Group, which went bust in February after months of monetary mismanagement. FTI has been promoting off the corporate’s belongings piece-by-piece, however the sale of Kew Media Distribution’s library has been sophisticated attributable to ongoing rights wrangles with producers.

Netflix and FTI declined to touch upon their discussions. FTI referred Deadline to a press release it despatched us earlier this week concerning the Kew Media Distribution library sale.

A spokesman mentioned: “The joint directors, alongside their authorized counsel, are within the technique of contemplating all of the distribution and licensing preparations in place together with between varied producers and Kew. Any claims to termination or in any other case shall be handled in accordance with the phrases of the related distribution agreements. We recognize the continued endurance of producers and clients, as we proceed to work by way of a posh scenario with over 1,000 titles.”