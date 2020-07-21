Netflix in the United States: All releases of May 2020

The biggest deals this month on the successful Netflix video streaming platform are space comedy with Steve Carell, Space Force, the second season of the excellent Dead to Me, about two women sharing a violent secret, the interactive episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend and the series Hollywood, on the film industry after the Second World War; they are all original Netflix series.

Also, this month several series and movies in Spanish are premiered on Netflix, of which we know little: The Queen of the Indies and the conqueror (an indigenous woman takes revenge on the conqueror who deceived her people); Rebellion of the Godinez (A newcomer to Mexico City knows a number of office workers, in addition to some enemies); Control Z (a hacker divulges the secrets of high school students, and a girl sets out to unmask him), I’m No Longer Here (which apparently is not in Spanish, but it is about a gang in Monterrey, Mexico addicted to cumbia, and how their leader ends up in New York); and Hunch (about a rookie police officer and a veteran investigating the murder of a 19-year-old girl).

Well, you can also check our lists of movie tips that you can see during quarantine; many are available on Netflix:



Movies to fight claustrophobia

Famous movies and series about quarantines and viruses [fotos] To see photos

Below you can see the full list of what comes and goes from Netflix in May 2020 in the United States:

Everything coming to Netflix in May 2020

Arrive soon

Blood & Water (original de Netflix)

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (original de Netflix)

Mystic Pop-up Bar (original de Netflix)

Supergirl: temporada 5

Available May 1

All Day and a Night (original de Netflix)

Almost Happy (original de Netflix)

Get In (original de Netflix)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (original de Netflix)

The Half Of It (original de Netflix)

Hollywood (original de Netflix)

Into the Night (original de Netflix)

Medici: The Magnificent: parte 2 (original de Netflix)

Mrs. Serial Killer (original de Netflix)

Reckoning: season 1 – (Netflix exclusive)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: temporada 4

Material

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: temporada 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available May 4

Available May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (original de Netflix)

Available May 6

Workin’ Moms: temporada 4 (original de Netflix)

Available May 7

Scissor Seven: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

Available May 8

18 regali (original de Netflix)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (original de Netflix)

Dead to Me: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

The Eddy (original de Netflix)

The Hollow: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

Rust Valley Restorers: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

Valeria (original de Netflix)

Available May 9

Charmed: temporada 2

Grey’s Anatomy: temporada 16

Available May 11

Bordertown: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (original de Netflix)

Trial By Media (original de Netflix)

Available May 12

True: Terrific Tales (original de Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (original de Netflix)

Available May 13

The Wrong Missy (original de Netflix)

Available May 14

Available May 15

Chichipatos (original de Netflix)

District 9

I Love You, Stupid (original de Netflix)

Inhuman Resources (original de Netflix)

Magic for Humans: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: temporada 5 (original de Netflix)

White Lines (original de Netflix)

Available May 16

Queen of the Indies and the Conqueror (Netflix original)

Public Enemies

United 93

Available May 17

Available May 18

The Big Flower Fight (original de Netflix)

Available May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (original de Netflix)

Sweet Magnolias (original de Netflix)

Trumbo

Available May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (original de Netflix)

The Flash: temporada 6

Rebellion of the Godinez (Netflix original)

Available May 22

Control Z (original de Netflix)

History 101 (original de Netflix)

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS (original de Netflix)

Selling Sunset: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

Available May 23

Available May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Available May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (original de Netflix)

Available May 27

I’m No Longer Here (original de Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer

Available May 28

Dorohedoro (original de Netflix)

The hunch (Netflix original)

Available May 29

Space Force (original de Netflix)

Somebody Feed Phil: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)

Available May 31

Everything left by the platform in May 2020

Releases May 1

Releases on May 15

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

Releases on May 17

Royal Pains: temporadas 1-8

Releases on May 18

Releases May 19

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Releases on May 25

Releases on May 30

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: colección 1

Releases on May 31

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich