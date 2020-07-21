Netflix in the United States: All releases of May 2020

The biggest deals this month on the successful Netflix video streaming platform are space comedy with Steve Carell, Space Force, the second season of the excellent Dead to Me, about two women sharing a violent secret, the interactive episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend and the series Hollywood, on the film industry after the Second World War; they are all original Netflix series.
Also, this month several series and movies in Spanish are premiered on Netflix, of which we know little: The Queen of the Indies and the conqueror (an indigenous woman takes revenge on the conqueror who deceived her people); Rebellion of the Godinez (A newcomer to Mexico City knows a number of office workers, in addition to some enemies); Control Z (a hacker divulges the secrets of high school students, and a girl sets out to unmask him), I’m No Longer Here (which apparently is not in Spanish, but it is about a gang in Monterrey, Mexico addicted to cumbia, and how their leader ends up in New York); and Hunch (about a rookie police officer and a veteran investigating the murder of a 19-year-old girl).
Well, you can also check our lists of movie tips that you can see during quarantine; many are available on Netflix:
Famous movies and series about quarantines and viruses [fotos]
To see photos
Below you can see the full list of what comes and goes from Netflix in May 2020 in the United States:
Everything coming to Netflix in May 2020
Arrive soon
- Blood & Water (original de Netflix)
- Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (original de Netflix)
- Mystic Pop-up Bar (original de Netflix)
- Supergirl: temporada 5
Available May 1
- All Day and a Night (original de Netflix)
- Almost Happy (original de Netflix)
- Get In (original de Netflix)
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (original de Netflix)
- The Half Of It (original de Netflix)
- Hollywood (original de Netflix)
- Into the Night (original de Netflix)
- Medici: The Magnificent: parte 2 (original de Netflix)
- Mrs. Serial Killer (original de Netflix)
- Reckoning: season 1 – (Netflix exclusive)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
- Den of Thieves
- For Colored Girls
- Fun with Dick & Jane
- I Am Divine
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Masha and the Bear: temporada 4
- Material
- Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: temporada 1
- Sinister
- Song of the Sea
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Patriot
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
- Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Urban Cowboy
- What a Girl Wants
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Available May 4
Available May 5
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (original de Netflix)
Available May 6
- Workin’ Moms: temporada 4 (original de Netflix)
Available May 7
- Scissor Seven: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
Available May 8
- 18 regali (original de Netflix)
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (original de Netflix)
- Dead to Me: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- The Eddy (original de Netflix)
- The Hollow: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- House at the End of the Street
- Restaurants on the Edge: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- Rust Valley Restorers: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- Valeria (original de Netflix)
Available May 9
- Charmed: temporada 2
- Grey’s Anatomy: temporada 16
Available May 11
- Bordertown: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (original de Netflix)
- Trial By Media (original de Netflix)
Available May 12
- True: Terrific Tales (original de Netflix)
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (original de Netflix)
Available May 13
- The Wrong Missy (original de Netflix)
Available May 14
Available May 15
- Chichipatos (original de Netflix)
- District 9
- I Love You, Stupid (original de Netflix)
- Inhuman Resources (original de Netflix)
- Magic for Humans: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: temporada 5 (original de Netflix)
- White Lines (original de Netflix)
Available May 16
- Queen of the Indies and the Conqueror (Netflix original)
- Public Enemies
- United 93
Available May 17
Available May 18
- The Big Flower Fight (original de Netflix)
Available May 19
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (original de Netflix)
- Sweet Magnolias (original de Netflix)
- Trumbo
Available May 20
- Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (original de Netflix)
- The Flash: temporada 6
- Rebellion of the Godinez (Netflix original)
Available May 22
- Control Z (original de Netflix)
- History 101 (original de Netflix)
- Just Go With It
- THE LOVEBIRDS (original de Netflix)
- Selling Sunset: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
Available May 23
Available May 25
- Ne Zha
- Norm of the North: Family Vacation
- Uncut Gems
Available May 26
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (original de Netflix)
Available May 27
- I’m No Longer Here (original de Netflix)
- The Lincoln Lawyer
Available May 28
- Dorohedoro (original de Netflix)
- The hunch (Netflix original)
Available May 29
- Space Force (original de Netflix)
- Somebody Feed Phil: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
Available May 31
Everything left by the platform in May 2020
Releases May 1
Releases on May 15
- Limitless
- The Place Beyond the Pines
Releases on May 17
- Royal Pains: temporadas 1-8
Releases on May 18
Releases May 19
- Black Snake Moan
- Carriers
- Evolution
- The First Wives Club
- It Takes Two
- Love, Rosie
- She’s Out of My League
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- Young Adult
- Yours, Mine and Ours
Releases on May 25
Releases on May 30
- Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: colección 1
Releases on May 31
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Dear John
- Final Destination
- The Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- My Girl
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- Outbreak
- Red Dawn
- Richie Rich
The Witcher and other heroes from fantasy movies and series [fotos]
To see photos