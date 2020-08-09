Netflix in August 2020: All new series and movies this month

August 2020 is one of those months where you have to scratch a lot to find something really special in the Netflix releases. However, the most popular video platform in the world brings many original novelties, and some modern classics, that should keep you entertained at the end of summer.
Among the non-Netflix original releases are the wonderfully bizarre movie Being John Malkovich and several tapes from the franchise of Jurassic Park. The animated series also arrives this month The Legend of Korra after the success of his older sister, The Last Airbender, which hit Netflix recently with brutal success.
As for original series, this month comes the third season of High seas, the popular crime drama on the, ahem, high seas. Also, another popular series, the Brazilian 3%, arrives with its fourth season, the apocalyptic The Rain with its third season and Lucifer, which arrives with its fifth season. An interesting novelty is the Colombian series The theft of the century about the theft of US $ 33 million from the Central Bank of Colombia in 1994. And a new documentary series that looks interesting is Immigration Nation, on the flats of immigration in the United States. Regarding original films, Netflix offers us this month Argentina Family crimes, with the wonderful Cecilia Roth. And, for dessert, this month you will see the pastry competition ¡Nailed It! México, which arrives with its second season.
Everything coming to Netflix in August 2020 in the United States
Come soon
- ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- ep 11 (original de Netflix)
Available August 1
- Super Monsters: The New Class (original de Netflix)
- A Knight’s Tale
- Acts of Violence
- The Addams Family (1991)
- An Education
- Being John Malkovich
- Death at a Funeral
- Dennis the Menace
- Elizabeth Harvest
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Hardcore Henry
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures: temporada 1-2
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Mad Max (1979)
- Mr. Deeds
- My Perfect Landing: temporada 1
- Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: temporada 1
- The NeverEnding Story
- The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
- The Next Step: temporada 6
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Operation Ouch: temporada 1
- Operation Ouch: Special
- Remember Me
- Seabiscuit
- Toradora !: season 1
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
- The Ugly Truth
- What Keeps You Alive
Available August 2
- Almost Love
- Connected (original de Netflix)
Available August 3
- Immigration Nation (original de Netflix)
Available August 4
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (original de Netflix)
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (original de Netflix)
- Mystery World / Mystery Lab (Netflix Original)
- Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (original de Netflix)
Available August 5
- Anelka: L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix original)
- World’s Most Wanted (original de Netflix)
Available August 6
- The Rain: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (original de Netflix)
Available August 7
- Alta Mar / High Seas: season 3 (Netflix original)
- Berlin, Berlin (original from Netflix)
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (original de Netflix)
- ¡Nailed It! México: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- The New Legends of Monkey: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- Selling Sunset: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
- Sing On! Germany (original de Netflix)
- Tiny Creatures (original de Netflix)
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (original de Netflix)
- Word Party Songs (original de Netflix)
- Work It (original de Netflix)
Available August 8
- The Promise
- We Summon the Darkness
Available August 10
- GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (original de Netflix)
- Nightcrawler
Available August 11
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (original de Netflix)
Available August 12
- Scary Movie 5
- (Un)Well (original de Netflix)
Available August 13
- Safety Not Guaranteed
- An Easy Girl / An Easy Girl (Netflix Original)
Available August 14
- 3%: season 4 (Netflix original)
- Heist of the Century (Netflix Original)
- Fearless (original de Netflix)
- Glow Up: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
- Project Power (original de Netflix)
- The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
- The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
- The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
- The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
- Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (original de Netflix)
- Teenage Bounty Hunters (original de Netflix)
Available August 15
- Rita: season 5 (Netflix original)
- Stranger: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
Available August 16
- Johnny English
- Les Miserables (2012)
Available August 17
- Crazy Awesome Teachers (original de Netflix)
- Drunk Parents
- Glitch Techs: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
Available August 19
- Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind (original de Netflix)
- DeMarcus Family Rules (original de Netflix)
- High Score (original de Netflix)
Available August 20
- Biohackers (original de Netflix)
- Good Kisser
- Great Pretender (original de Netflix)
- John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (original de Netflix)
Available August 21
- Alien TV (original de Netflix)
- Black Fire (Netflix Original)
- Hoops (original de Netflix)
- Lucifer: temporada 5 (original de Netflix)
- Rust Valley Restorers: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
- The Sleepover (original de Netflix)
Available August 23
Available August 25
- Emily’s Wonder Lab (original de Netflix)
- Trinkets: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)
Available August 26
- Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (original from Netflix)
- Analía’s Revenge (Netflix Original)
- Million Dollar Beach House (original de Netflix)
- Rising Phoenix (original de Netflix)
Available August 27
- Aggretsuko: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)
- The Bridge Curse
- The Frozen Ground
Available August 28
- All Together Now (original de Netflix)
- Cobra Kai: seasons 1-2 (Netflix original)
- I AM A KILLER: Released (original de Netflix)
- Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins (original de Netflix)
Available August 31
- Casino Royale
- Quantum of Solace
Everything coming out of Netflix in August 2020 in the United States
Leaving August 1
Releases August 3
- Love (20
- Paranormal Survivor: season 1-2
Out August 7
- 6 Days
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
- St. Agatha
August 14
- Adventures in Public School
- Being AP
- Goon
Leaving August 18
Out August 19
Leaving August 20
Leaving August 21
August 23
August 25
- Blue Is the Warmest Color
August 28
- Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
- The Wicker Man
Leaving August 31
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Candyman
- Child’s Play
- Clueless
- Failure to Launch
- Get Him to the Greek
- Groundhog Day
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Jerry Maguire
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Lake House
- Life as We Know It
- Murder Party
- Observe and Report
- One Day
- Public Enemies
- Rugrats Go Wild
- School Daze
- Tootsie
- United 93
- V for Vendetta
- Valentine’s Day
