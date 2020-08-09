Netflix in August 2020: All new series and movies this month

August 2020 is one of those months where you have to scratch a lot to find something really special in the Netflix releases. However, the most popular video platform in the world brings many original novelties, and some modern classics, that should keep you entertained at the end of summer.

Among the non-Netflix original releases are the wonderfully bizarre movie Being John Malkovich and several tapes from the franchise of Jurassic Park. The animated series also arrives this month The Legend of Korra after the success of his older sister, The Last Airbender, which hit Netflix recently with brutal success.

As for original series, this month comes the third season of High seas, the popular crime drama on the, ahem, high seas. Also, another popular series, the Brazilian 3%, arrives with its fourth season, the apocalyptic The Rain with its third season and Lucifer, which arrives with its fifth season. An interesting novelty is the Colombian series The theft of the century about the theft of US $ 33 million from the Central Bank of Colombia in 1994. And a new documentary series that looks interesting is Immigration Nation, on the flats of immigration in the United States. Regarding original films, Netflix offers us this month Argentina Family crimes, with the wonderful Cecilia Roth. And, for dessert, this month you will see the pastry competition ¡Nailed It! México, which arrives with its second season.

The Rain and other television series to survive the end of the world [fotos] To see photos

Everything coming to Netflix in August 2020 in the United States

Come soon

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- ep 11 (original de Netflix)

Available August 1

Super Monsters: The New Class (original de Netflix)

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: temporada 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: temporada 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: temporada 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: temporada 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: temporada 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora !: season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

The high seas and other maritime mysteries of film and TV [fotos] To see photos

Available August 2

Almost Love

Connected (original de Netflix)

Available August 3

Immigration Nation (original de Netflix)

Available August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (original de Netflix)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (original de Netflix)

Mystery World / Mystery Lab (Netflix Original)

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (original de Netflix)

Available August 5

Anelka: L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix original)

World’s Most Wanted (original de Netflix)

Available August 6

The Rain: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (original de Netflix)

Available August 7

Alta Mar / High Seas: season 3 (Netflix original)

Berlin, Berlin (original from Netflix)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (original de Netflix)

¡Nailed It! México: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

The New Legends of Monkey: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

Selling Sunset: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)

Sing On! Germany (original de Netflix)

Tiny Creatures (original de Netflix)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (original de Netflix)

Word Party Songs (original de Netflix)

Work It (original de Netflix)

Available August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Available August 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (original de Netflix)

Nightcrawler

Available August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (original de Netflix)

Available August 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well (original de Netflix)

Available August 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

An Easy Girl / An Easy Girl (Netflix Original)

Available August 14

3%: season 4 (Netflix original)

Heist of the Century (Netflix Original)

Fearless (original de Netflix)

Glow Up: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

Project Power (original de Netflix)

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (original de Netflix)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (original de Netflix)

Available August 15

Rita: season 5 (Netflix original)

Stranger: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

Available August 16

Johnny English

Les Miserables (2012)

Available August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers (original de Netflix)

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

Available August 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind (original de Netflix)

DeMarcus Family Rules (original de Netflix)

High Score (original de Netflix)

Available August 20

Biohackers (original de Netflix)

Good Kisser

Great Pretender (original de Netflix)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (original de Netflix)

Available August 21

Alien TV (original de Netflix)

Black Fire (Netflix Original)

Hoops (original de Netflix)

Lucifer: temporada 5 (original de Netflix)

Rust Valley Restorers: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)

The Sleepover (original de Netflix)

Available August 23

Available August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab (original de Netflix)

Trinkets: temporada 2 (original de Netflix)

Available August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (original from Netflix)

Analía’s Revenge (Netflix Original)

Million Dollar Beach House (original de Netflix)

Rising Phoenix (original de Netflix)

Available August 27

Aggretsuko: temporada 3 (original de Netflix)

Retsuko the Red Panda and her death metal karaoke return for another season.

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Available August 28

All Together Now (original de Netflix)

Cobra Kai: seasons 1-2 (Netflix original)

I AM A KILLER: Released (original de Netflix)

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins (original de Netflix)

Available August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace



Playing:

Watch this:

Post-apocalyptic films to put the running of the bulls in …

4:33



Everything coming out of Netflix in August 2020 in the United States

Leaving August 1

Releases August 3

Love (20

Paranormal Survivor: season 1-2

Out August 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

August 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Leaving August 18

Out August 19

Leaving August 20

Leaving August 21

August 23

August 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

August 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Leaving August 31

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He’s Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine’s Day