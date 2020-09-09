Netflix in April 2020: All series and movie premieres

There are very few positives about the current global situation with the coronavirusBut if you’re locked in at least it helps a little that popular and entertaining series hit Netflix in April.

Among them, its two most popular residences return to the platform: The paper house and The house of flowers. Both premiere new seasons.

In April it also returns After life, the series of the acid English comedian Ricky Gervais, with its second season, and Netflix also releases its original film Extraction, with Chris Hemsworth, about a mercenary trying to rescue a kidnapped boy, and Sergio, with Wagner Moura (Pablo Escobar in the first Narcos) on the adventures in war zones of a UN diplomat.

And if you doubt reality at the moment, what better than the trilogy of Matrix, which returns to Netflix this month (though clearly only the first film is worth it). Also arrives The Social Network, on the creation of Facebook, and the tapes of the franchise Lethal Weapon with Mel Gibson.

Everything that comes and goes from Netflix in the United States in April 2020

They arrive in April

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage (New Episodes) (Netflix Original)

The Circle Game (Netflix Original)

The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix Original)

April 1st

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Original)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Original)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Original)

Nailed It !: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: seasons 1-6

Deep impact

God’s Not Dead

Just friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul plane

Sunrise in heaven

Taxi driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix original)

La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix original)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Original)

StarBeam (Netflix original)

April 4

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Big Show Show (Netflix Original)

April 7

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: part 3 (Netflix original)

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

April 10

Brews Brothers (Netflix original)

LA Originals (Netflix original)

La vie scolaire (Netflix original)

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Original)

The Main Event (Netflix original)

Tigertail (Netflix original)

April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Original)

April 15

The Innocence Files (Netflix Original)

Outer Banks (Netflix Original)

April 16

Despicable me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Raising or Chaos (Netflix original)

Jem and the Holograms

April 17

Betonrausch (Netflix original)

#blackAF (Netflix original)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix original)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Original)

Legacy in the Bones (Netflix Original)

Sergio (Netflix original)

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)

April 18

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix original)

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)

The Vatican Tapes

April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix original)

April 22

Absurd Planet (Netflix original)

Circus of Books (Netflix original)

The Silence of the Swamp (Netflix Original)

The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix original)

The Willoughbys (Netflix Original)

Win the Wilderness (Netflix original)

April 23

The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 24

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Extraction (Netflix original)

Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix original)

April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 16

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

April 29

A Secret Love (Netflix Original)

Extracurricular (Netflix Original)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Original

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)

Summertime (Netflix Original)

April 30

Dangerous Lies (Netflix original)

Drifting Dragons (Netflix original)

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)

Rich in Love (Netflix original)

The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)

They leave the platform in April 2020

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leave service April 30

A Cinderella story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training Policy Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space jam

Spy kids

Step brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit