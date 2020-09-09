Netflix in April 2020: All series and movie premieres

There are very few positives about the current global situation with the coronavirusBut if you’re locked in at least it helps a little that popular and entertaining series hit Netflix in April.
Among them, its two most popular residences return to the platform: The paper house and The house of flowers. Both premiere new seasons.
La casa de papel: All images from Part 4 [fotos]
In April it also returns After life, the series of the acid English comedian Ricky Gervais, with its second season, and Netflix also releases its original film Extraction, with Chris Hemsworth, about a mercenary trying to rescue a kidnapped boy, and Sergio, with Wagner Moura (Pablo Escobar in the first Narcos) on the adventures in war zones of a UN diplomat.
And if you doubt reality at the moment, what better than the trilogy of Matrix, which returns to Netflix this month (though clearly only the first film is worth it). Also arrives The Social Network, on the creation of Facebook, and the tapes of the franchise Lethal Weapon with Mel Gibson.
Everything that comes and goes from Netflix in the United States in April 2020
They arrive in April
- ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage (New Episodes) (Netflix Original)
- The Circle Game (Netflix Original)
- The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix Original)
April 1st
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Original)
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Original)
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Original)
- Nailed It !: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Community: seasons 1-6
- Deep impact
- God’s Not Dead
- Just friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim’s Convenience: season 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly’s game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul plane
- Sunrise in heaven
- Taxi driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
April 2
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
- Coffee & Kareem (Netflix original)
- La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix original)
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Original)
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Original)
- StarBeam (Netflix original)
April 4
April 5
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
- The Big Show Show (Netflix Original)
April 7
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: part 3 (Netflix original)
April 9
- Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
April 10
- Brews Brothers (Netflix original)
- LA Originals (Netflix original)
- La vie scolaire (Netflix original)
- Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Original)
- The Main Event (Netflix original)
- Tigertail (Netflix original)
April 14
- Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Original)
April 15
- The Innocence Files (Netflix Original)
- Outer Banks (Netflix Original)
April 16
- Despicable me
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Hail, Caesar!
- Mauricio Meirelles: Raising or Chaos (Netflix original)
- Jem and the Holograms
April 17
- Betonrausch (Netflix original)
- #blackAF (Netflix original)
- Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix original)
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Original)
- Legacy in the Bones (Netflix Original)
- Sergio (Netflix original)
- Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)
April 18
April 20
- Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix original)
- The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
- The Vatican Tapes
April 21
- Bleach: The Assault
- Bleach: The Bount
- Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix original)
April 22
- Absurd Planet (Netflix original)
- Circus of Books (Netflix original)
- The Silence of the Swamp (Netflix Original)
- The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix original)
- The Willoughbys (Netflix Original)
- Win the Wilderness (Netflix original)
April 23
- The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
April 24
- After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Extraction (Netflix original)
- Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix original)
April 25
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
April 16
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
April 27
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)
April 29
- A Secret Love (Netflix Original)
- Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Original
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)
- Summertime (Netflix Original)
April 30
- Dangerous Lies (Netflix original)
- Drifting Dragons (Netflix original)
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
- Rich in Love (Netflix original)
- The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)
They leave the platform in April 2020
- American Odyssey: Season 1
Leave service April 30
- A Cinderella story
- A Little Princess
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- The Craft
- Crash
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Friday the 13th
- Good burger
- GoodFellas
- The Hangover
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training Policy Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Rosemary’s baby
- Rounders
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Space jam
- Spy kids
- Step brothers
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- True Grit