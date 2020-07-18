Netflix finally reveals what its most viewed movies have been

For the first time, Netflix Inc., declining to disclose its viewership numbers, reported its biggest hits when it comes to its original movies.

The list is topped by “Extraction,” an action film with Chris Hemsworth, which achieved 99 million views in its first four weeks, according to information from the Bloomberg agency.

For its part, the futuristic “Bird Box”, with Sandra Bullock and John Malkovich, achieved second place, with 89 million views already declared.

However, Netflix does not clarify how many of those reproductions were complete, as the company records a production as seen from two minutes in advance, according to Variety. The platform already develops the sequels of both stories.

“The Irishman”, the Martin Scorsese feature film photographed by the Mexican Rodrigo Prieto, whose production cost was 175 million dollars, came in sixth place, with 64 million views.

It’s a strong number, but well below Michael Bay’s production “6 Underground,” which garnered 83 million views and stars Ryan Reynolds.

Films loved by critics and statuette winners, such as “Marriage Story” and “Roma”, the latter by the Mexican Alfonso Cuarón, which did not reach the top 10, were also unlucky.

On the other hand, there is the Spanish production “El Hoyo” (called in the USA “The Platform”), on a multi-story prison where food is distributed through a platform.

Most popular:

1. Extraction

99*

2. Bird Box

89

3. Spenser Confidencial

85

4. 6 Underground

83

5. Murder Mystery

73

6. The Irishman

64

7. Triple Frontier

63

8. The Wrong Missy

59

9. The Hole

56

10. The Perfect Date

48

* Figures in millions of reproductions