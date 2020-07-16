Netflix donates money to the Mexican Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to pay salaries

Thanks to the 29 million 500 thousand pesos that Netflix gave him as a donation, the Mexican Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences (AMACC) was able to provide support to 1,347 workers in the film industry.

The AMACC analyzed the more than 3,000 applications and selected the workers who earn less than 12,500 pesos per week.

Although originally the amount was 25 million, the streaming company increased their donation so that they could support assistants to makeup artists, carpenters, lighting managers, sound workers and other workers.

“This mechanism seems substantial to us for the difficult time that production passes. It was to try to avoid fracturing the social fabric and not affect the weakest in the production chain: technical and manual workers.

Mónica Lozano, President of the AMACC (Reform)

“Achieving that blacksmiths, props, electricians and all those who make audiovisual creation possible will find it super important,” shared Monica Lozano, president of AMACC, in a virtual conference.

The support reached the CDMX, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Baja California, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Michoacán, Morelos, Veracruz, Quintana Roo, Sonora, Yucatán, Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Aguascalientes, Colima and Tlaxcala.

Despite the achievement, the filmmaker considered that the amount that each received does not replace their normal income, which they have not been able to generate due to the suspension of filming.

“Many benefited from two or three weeks of work when we have been suspended for four months. It is a better help than any, but obviously there is a great need in the sector, “said the producer of Amores Perros.

The regent of the Academy stressed that it is still looking to increase the amount of other emergency funds for workers in the film industry, such as Sifonóforo, promoted by Alejandro González Iñárritu and Guillermo del Toro and Salma Hayek, among others.