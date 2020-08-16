Netflix continues to add subscribers around the world

Netflix



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic forced Netflix to halt production of various content around the world, the entertainment company has benefited from the same isolation. In its most recent financial report, published on July 16, Netflix announced the arrival of a new CEO, reported an increase in subscribers around the world and announced the restart of production of its original series and films.

After reporting a record number of subscribers After the first quarter of 2020, for this second quarter of 2020 Netflix again reported a growth in its subscription base, now of 27 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, which adds up to 192.95 million subscribers worldwide. In the latter past, Netflix added 10.09 million subscribers and reported 24.9 percent annual revenue growth.

The company took the occasion to announce that Ted Sarandos, the mastermind behind Netflix’s “local” content, will serve as Executive Co-President alongside Reed Hastings, co-founder of the company and the current CEO.

“Ted has been my partner for decades. This change formalizes what was already informal: that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix,” Hastings said in the letter to shareholders.

Netflix also announced that, as the world gradually reopens its doors, it will begin to resume production of some of its series and films that had been stopped to contain the risk of contagion from COVID-19. “Our business priority is to restart our productions safely and consistent with local health and safety standards to ensure that our subscribers can enjoy a wide range of new, high-quality content,” the letter says.

The company indicated that its original content launches scheduled for 2020 have not been affected, although they estimate that the stoppage in productions will be reflected in its 2021 release schedule. Netflix indicated that productions in Asia have already returned to work. – some, in fact, never stopped – as well as others in Europe and the United States. However, restarting productions in some parts of India and Latin America represents a greater challenge, so “we expect to restart later in the year in these regions,” Netflix said.

Netflix highlighted some of its biggest hits during the second quarter of the year, such as the teen rom-com Never Have I Ever, the sitcom Space Forcestarring Steve Carell, and some reality, as Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and Floor is Lava.

In the category of “original languages” content – referring to everything done in a language other than English in its place of origin – Netflix highlighted content such as Dark (Germany), Control Z (Mexico), Extracurricular (South Korea), The Woods (Poland) and Blood & Water (South Africa). “Our [contenidos] Originals in the local language continue to have a great impact, generating a large number of visits, comments and registrations in their countries of origin, “Netflix wrote and indicated that these types of stories find audiences all over the world and the best use of it is the spanish series The Paper House, as season 4 was viewed in 65 million households in its first 28 days of release.

Regarding the growing competition from entertainment services by streaming, Netflix said that “instead of worrying about all these competitors, we remain attached to our strategy of trying to improve our service and content every quarter much faster than our competitors.” At the end of 2019 Apple launched its service Apple TV Plus, closely followed by Disney Plus, and this year which joined the streaming service war, followed by HBO Max and Peacock.

2020-2021 Movie Release Schedule Following Coronavirus Delays [fotos] To see photos