Netflix confirms that Gentefied will have a second season

Netflix



Netflix announced that it is already “cooking” the second season of Gentefied, a comedy about a Mexican American family living in Los Angeles, California.

The announcement of the second season of this series in spanglish It was done through a tweet in the official account of Gentefied, which includes a video where you can see the protagonists of the series – like Erik (Joseph Julian Soria), Ana (Karrie Martin) and Chris (Carlos Santos) – surprised to discover a message hidden inside the packaging of a burrito.

Along with the second season announcement, an invitation was launched for people to join an online group reading led by comedian George Lopez, which will take place on Wednesday, May 20 at 5:00 p.m. PT. United States, on the Netflixisajoke YouTube channel.

Gentefied focuses on the history of the Morales family, settled in the Latin neighborhood Boyle Heights, in Los Angeles. After Grandma Delfina’s death, her widower Casimiro (Joaquín Cosío) and her three older grandchildren, Erik, Ana and Chris work to keep Mama Fina’s Taco restaurant open.

Netflix has not confirmed the release date for the second season. However, during Wednesday’s online event, some surprises might be revealed.

All Latinos who have worked on Star Wars [fotos] To see photos