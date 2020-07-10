Netflix confirms season 4 of Elite

Netflix



A video recorded from their homes by six of the series’ actors Elite It confirmed that Netflix is ​​already working on the fourth season of the show, with no final release date yet.

Georgina Amorós, Itzan Escamilla, Claudia Salas, Miguel Bernardeu, Arón Piper and Omar Ayuso participate in the video, who revealed that they had already received the scripts for the new episodes and that the character of Omar –which Ayuso plays– is already one more student from the exclusive Las Encinas preparatory school.

The third season of Elite It is available on Netflix and, for now, the season 4 release date of the series is unknown.