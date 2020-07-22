Netflix cancels filming after complaint from authorities over gay character

Netflix has canceled the filming of a series in Turkey after the authorities did not grant the filming permission for the presence of a gay character, reported the main writer of the project.

“Due to a gay character, permission to film the series was not granted and this is very scary for the future,” screenwriter Ece Yorenc told Altyazi Fasikul, a digital publication on Turkish cinema.

This cancellation comes amid growing concern among NGOs and activists over the increase in rhetoric against the LGBTI collective by Islamist authorities in power in Turkey and religious leaders.

As the number of Netflix subscribers grows in Turkey, so has the number of television shows produced there for the platform, as was the case here.

The canceled series, which was called “If Only,” told the story of an unhappily married woman traveling through time, and was due to start filming this month, but Netflix decided to suspend the recording last week.

The audiovisual production giant decided to cancel filming after meeting with the Turkish audiovisual authority RTUK and did not accept their demands.

The writer explained that there were no scenes of sex or physical contact between people of the same sex.

Mahir Unal, vice chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), denied this week that Netflix could withdraw from Turkey and tweeted that he believed the platform will show “greater sensitivity to Turkish culture and art with deeper cooperation in the future. “

Netflix also denied the rumors with a statement: “We currently have several Turkish originals in production, with more to come, and we look forward to sharing these stories with our subscribers worldwide.”

Despite the production being canceled, the writer said Netflix paid her and will also pay wages to all workers in the eight-episode series that were not signed.

Homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, but official and social opposition against LGBTI people is growing. In fact, the Istanbul Pride march has been banned for the past five years.

According to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), Turkey ranks 48th out of 49 countries on Europe’s “Rainbow Index”, just ahead of Azerbaijan.