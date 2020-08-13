Netflix bets on Colombia with the audacious ‘Theft of the century’

The “largest bank robbery in Colombia” is recreated in the ambitious and audacious Netflix series “Theft of the century”, which explores the story of a crime that changed the history of the country’s banking system and that, according to its three protagonists It will be a watershed for national television.

“The series is a bit of everything. It is a series of police officers and thieves, of suspense, of intra-family relationships, of the life crises of men and of the situation of women in Colombian society in 1994, “explained Colombian Marcela Benjumea, who plays Doña K. She represents the only woman in the impressive criminal gang who stole the equivalent of 33 million dollars from a provincial bank vault.

She is accompanied by Andrés Parra and Christian Tappan, two of the main Latin American actors, who have become known in series such as “Patron of evil”, “The president” and “The queen of the south.” “Although it was a great scandal in Colombia and it had its consequences, it was not a really media event, so I think that people, even in the country, will find the story fascinating,” said Parra, who plays Chayo, a failed jewelry salesman, who maintains a luxurious lifestyle with a second “job” as a robber.

None of the three actors clearly remembered the incident, despite the fact that it had such magnitude in the local economy, that businesses had on the walls a list of the serial numbers of the stolen banknotes – which had not yet entered circulation – and had to break them if they received them.

The banknotes received the name of the “vallenato banknotes” and it is the name that Colombians remember the most. “It is a very local story and very universal at the same time because of the human drama that each of those involved experiences and the complex dynamics between them,” said Tappan, who plays “The Lawyer”, the great strategist of the operations of the band and who rescues the emotional side that the series has.

Very complex characters

Doña K is a woman “very cerebral, but with a lot of heart,” said Benjumea, who also celebrated that the scriptwriters have been able to create a character who, despite having a complicated and criminal life, “also has great loves.” “That makes her very human,” he completed.

One of those loves is Chayo, whom Parra sees as a man in a deep crisis: “He is very far from the stereotype of the thief that the entertainment world has used to,” he said.

“The Lawyer” is his friend and partner, who lives in a situation just as serious as Chayo, but for very different reasons. “He is a very clear, bright person, who suffers a strong deterioration,” he revealed.

For the actors, the real challenge was “to reflect the humanity of the characters. Transmitting those situations, which beyond what they are doing, are very universal. They have no borders ”.

In the three episodes to which the press had access, you can see how the relationship between Chayo and El Abogado is the skeleton of the story, which premieres this Friday, August 14, on Netflix.

Comparisons with ‘La Casa de Papel’

In these chapters it is also understood why some have begun to compare “Theft of the century” with the hit series “The paper house”, which the actors find as surprising as it is fun.

The beginning of the series focuses on the preparations for the robbery, as does the Spanish production. However, after the robbery, which the actors say are “scenes very close to reality”, comes the part of the escape and the chase. “There are always going to be robbery stories. The difference is how they are counted, ”Parra stressed.

This, in particular, is told with a mixture of reality and fiction, since almost nothing is known about those involved, with the exception of an interview with one of the thieves and a book on the details of how the robbery was. “This allowed the scriptwriters to license themselves fiction to recreate the facts,” said Benjumea.

What both productions do have in common is the incredible chemistry between the actors, which is transferred to the screen. “We talk a lot to each other and we also have a lot of fun,” they said, and to give the audience an idea of ​​the intensity of what happened, Parra and Tappan mention a scene in which a truck gets stuck in the mud.

“To record those two minutes we took two days and we ended up with mud even in our underwear,” they joked.