Netflix anuncia un spinoff de Sherlock Holmes con Millie Bobby Brown

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is the star of a new Sherlock Holmes movie, Netflix announced Tuesday, April 21. The film is a spinoff titled Enola Holmes and also has the participation of Henry Cavill (The Witcher), Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter, according to a Netflix tweet.

Netflix did not offer many details in the tweet, simply saying that the film will be released very soon and that it is directed by Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag). During her announcement of financial results On Tuesday, April 21, Netflix revealed that the film is produced by Legendary Pictures and will be released on the streaming because movie theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Enola Holmes It will premiere on Netflix during the third quarter, between July and September 2020.

Also on Netflix, Brown’s character Eleven will be back in the season 4 of Stranger Things either at the end of this year or at the beginning of 2021.

