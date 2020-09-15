Netflix announces two series based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Netflix announced on Thursday, March 5, that Taika Waititi (Thor 3 and Jojo Rabbit) will direct, write and produce two series based on the novel by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

According to a tweet from the Netflix account in Argentina, one of the series will focus on the characters and the world of Dahl’s work and the other, on the life of the Oompa-Loompas, those little beings who perform different tasks for Willy Wonka in exchange for cocoa beans.

We won the golden ticket. Taika Waititi (Thor 3, Jojo Rabbit) will write and direct two animated series based on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” One based on the characters in this beloved story, and another telling the story of the Oompa-Loompas and their universe. 🍫 pic.twitter.com/CaTHNSFVsx — CheNetflix (@CheNetflix) March 5, 2020

Waititi won the oscaHe is best screenplayed by Jojo Rabbit (2019) and is renowned for a very particular sense of humor, which could be applied to Dahl’s world.

Desde 2018, Netflix I was preparing this association. “The shows will retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the original story, while developing the world and characters far beyond the pages of Dahl’s book for the first time,” the company said in a statement.

Dahl’s book has two film adaptations, one from 1971, directed by Mel Stuart (Four Days in November) and starring Gene Wilder (The Woman in Red). The second is from 2005 and was in charge of Tim Burton (Beetlejuice), with Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean) in the lead role.

Service streaming He added that Waititi’s signing on these two series marks the beginning of a “broad partnership” between Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company, which will reimagine many of Dahl’s stories, including Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, among other.

On social media, the announcement generated reactions, mostly positive. These are some:

They have just announced that Taika Waititi will direct an animated series of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for Netflix that will have the Oompa Loompas as protagonists, which assures us a project full of bizarre humor pic.twitter.com/aaS9wswWR0 — Juanito Say (@JuanitoSay) March 5, 2020

Che all good with Taika but knowing that he is going to adapt something by Roald Dahl I cannot imagine again that he is going to put himself in Wes Anderson mode and I am like this 😬😬😬 https://t.co/CeHESZsw2h — Belu (@Congratulatixns) March 5, 2020

I didn’t know I needed a crossover between Taika and Roald Dahl but now of course I need it to live. https://t.co/wy29cb21pH – Victoria Airaldi 💚 (@vikyair) March 5, 2020

