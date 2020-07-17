Netflix and PlayStation raise prices in Mexico due to digital services tax

Getty Images



Internet services such as Netflix and PlayStation have already begun to report a price increase that will affect consumers in Mexico. But these two companies would not be the only ones to make that decision.

Amid the pandemic by COVID-19, Mexican subscribers to these platforms began receiving notifications about a price increase for subscriptions, effective as early as the first days of June. Discontent among users was immediate.

The increase in prices in Mexico is due to a well-known but until now no tax on Internet services in Mexico: the value added tax (VAT). Starting in late 2019, the Mexican government ordered the collection of this tax – which corresponds to 16 percent of the cost – on companies that offer their services online in the country.

From the VAT that is charged to digital services in Mexico, Netflix and PlayStation have decided to increase their prices. The platform of streaming Video will now charge 139 pesos for its basic plan, 196 pesos for the standard plan and 266 pesos for the plan premium (While previously they cost 129, 169 and 229 pesos, respectively). The Netflix price increase will take effect on June 7.

For its part, PlayStation will raise prices for games sold digitally and will increase the price of its monthly subscription to PlayStation Plus, the platform that enables online gaming.

PlayStation has warned that the prices seen in the digital store will increase entirely by 16 percent. In other words, if a game costs, for example, 1,300 pesos, it will now cost around 1,500 pesos. The same will happen with PlayStation Plus, which costs about 950 pesos (US $ 40), and plus VAT will cost a little more than 1,100 pesos. Sony will make this price increase effective June 1.

At press time, only Netflix and PlayStation had notified their users of the price increase effective in less than a month. However, given the imposition of the Mexican government, led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, it is very likely that more companies that operate or offer an Internet service will begin to send similar notifications.

Apple, which offers multiple Internet services in Mexico, did not comment to CNET in Spanish. Nintendo, Microsoft and Spotify did not respond to a request for comment. Netflix and Sony, the parent of PlayStation, did not comment further.

