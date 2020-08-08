Netflix already allows you to change the speed of content on Android: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Netflix already allows you to watch series and movies at a faster speed in its Android app.

The function, that Netflix started testing in 2019, has already been launched for some users, according to The Verge, although at the time of writing, CNET en Español could not verify that it was available. Netflix will allow its users to choose the viewing speed of a series or movie, slowing down the playback speed to 0.5x or 0.75x or accelerating it to 1.25x or 1.5x.

Playback speed options are also available on downloaded titles that users have saved for offline viewing. Keela Robison, Netflix’s vice president of product innovation, told the source medium that the feature has been in high demand by users for years. “Most important of all, our tests show that consumers value the flexibility it provides, whether it’s to rewatch their favorite scene or slow things down because they’re watching closed captions or are hard of hearing,” said Robison.

When Netflix began testing the feature in October last year, the company faced backlash from the Hollywood creative community. For example, Judd Apatow, American filmmaker and comedian, wrote on his Twitter account: “We give you beautiful things. Leave them as they were meant to be seen,” referring to Netflix. The actor, Aaron Paul, co-star of Breaking Bad, also showed his complaint on the microblogging social network.

Netflix told The Verge that it has taken creators’ concerns into account. “This is why we have limited the range of playback speeds,” he said. In addition, the service will require the user to decide the speed each time they start new content, instead of leaving the last default setting as it does with languages ​​or subtitles.

Netflix plans to start testing the feature soon on iOS devices and on the desktop version of the service, but when is unknown.

CNET en Español sent Netflix a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

