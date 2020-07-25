Netflix adds 15 million subscribers for quarantine

Angela Lang / CNET



According to the latest Netflix financial report, the confinement that the outbreak has forced us into coronavirus (COVID-19) It had three main effects on the company: an accelerated growth of memberships, lower international income due to the depreciation of local currencies against the dollar, and the delayed launch of various titles due to the closure of production.

Subscriptions to your entertainment service by streaming They increased 22 percent from a year earlier, according to Netflix. The platform reported 15 million new subscribers, totaling 182.86 million users worldwide.

In the United States and Canada, Netflix added 2.3 million users, reaching 70 million in total; in Latin America the memberships increased 2.9 million, reaching 34.32 million subscribers; in Europe 6.96 new members were added, reaching a total of 58.73 million subscribers, and in the Asia region subscriptions increased 3.6 million, reaching a total of 19.84 million members.

Netflix indicated that the growth in subscriptions during the first two months of 2020 was similar to that of previous years. However, the distancing orders caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were applied in several countries in the month of March, so many people joined the service of streaming during that month.

“At Netflix, we are aware of how fortunate we are to have a service that is even more meaningful for people confined to their homes and that we can operate remotely with minimal disruption in the short to medium term,” the letter says to The investors. However, although Netflix reported remarkable growth, the company knows that when the distancing ends this will decrease.

The company also spoke of the negative impact that the pandemic will have on its income from other countries, this as a consequence of the depreciation of local currencies. For example, the subscription to the standard plan in Brazil has a cost of 33 Brazilian reals, which used to be US $ 8.5 but now its value is US $ 6.5. Netflix indicated that there will be a 25 percent decrease in the average price of memberships that come from Brazil, and this situation applies to other countries where their currency has fallen against the dollar.

Among the series for the first quarter of the year that Netflix highlighted in its financial report, is the movie –– Netflix original production–– Spenser Confidential, which was seen in 85 million homes; the season four of the Spanish series La casa de papel, which was seen in 85 million homes; the controversial Tiger King documentary series that it was seen in 64 million homes; the reality show Love is Blind seen in 30 million homes and season three of Ozark, which was seen in 29 million homes. These figures correspond to the first four weeks of their respective releases, and the company considers a program as seen after two minutes.

