Netflix Adapting The Selection Young Adult Novel Into A Movie

Netflix is growing Kiera Cass’ younger grownup novel The Selection into a movie. Revealed in 2012, The Selection shook the younger grownup style with a dystopian society setting and tackled themes comparable to poverty, familial strife, and girls’s roles. The first set up in a five-book sequence, The Selection has offered greater than 11 million copies and is revered for making a message of empowerment for readers.

Now, the spellbinding fantasy is getting the difference remedy by the streaming big. Netflix took to Twitter to disclose that filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour will helm the upcoming movie The Selection. Finest recognized for guiding Mary Shelley and The Excellent Candidate, Al-Mansour has partnered with Netflix earlier than on 2018’s Nappily Ever After.

The Selection is within the inventive fingers of producers Denise Di Novi (Little Girls) and Divergent’s Pouya Shahbazian. As manufacturing of The Selection will get nearer, extra particulars will unravel, together with the pivotal casting alternative of the titular protagonist, America. Netflix seems adamant about preserving the YA book-to-film adaptation catalog stocked, because the streaming service at the moment has Cursed, There’s Somebody Inside Your Home, and Shadow and Bone within the works.

Set in the identical futuristic dystopian society vein as The Handmaid’s Story, The Selection follows America Singer, a younger girl who’s a part of an impoverished group of women chosen to compete for the change of a lifetime. Given the chance to vie for Prince Maxon’s affection and stay amid the elite in a palace, America is amongst 34 women thrust right into a fierce competitors. Ripped from her residence, household, and relationship with secret boyfriend, Aspen, America finds herself pressured right into a tumultuous existence.

