Neon Takes Worldwide On Amy Seimetz’s SXSW Selected Title ‘She Dies Tomorrow’

Neon has acquired worldwide rights to She Dies Tomorrow, the apocalyptic existential thriller from Starz’s The Girlfriend Expertise co-creator Amy Seimetz, which was an official choice of this 12 months’s SXSW Movie Pageant earlier than the Austin occasion was canceled.

The film stars Seimetz’s frequent collaborator Kate Lyn Sheil as Amy, a girl ravaged by the notion that she goes to die tomorrow, which sends her down a dizzying emotional spiral. When Amy’s skeptical buddy Jane (Jane Adams) discovers Amy’s feeling of imminent loss of life to be contagious, they each start weird journeys via what is perhaps the final day of their lives.

Neon



Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Neon with XYZ Movies’ Pip Ngo, on behalf of the filmmakers. Neon will announce launch plans for She Dies Tomorrow at a later date. The distributor just lately noticed its launch of South Korean function Parasite make historical past on the Oscars, taking Greatest Image in addition to three Oscars. That Bong Joon Ho- directed film amassed $53.3M on the home field workplace.

“Amy Seimetz is a daring new voice, and with the groundbreaking She Dies Tomorrow has simply created probably the most prescient movies of the last decade,” Neon stated. “We’re thrilled to have the ability to convey this distinctive and unbelievable SXSW premiere to audiences all all over the world.”

Daid Seimetz: “I’m very proud to be becoming a member of the illustrious Neon household. Tom Quinn has impeccable style and has additionally been on the forefront of progressive theatrical and digital distribution for a few years. I look ahead to collaborating with him and all the Neon crew on sharing She Dies Tomorrow with the world.”

She Dies Tomorrow is Seimetz’s second function movie as a writer-director. Solar Don’t Shine, her directorial debut which additionally starred Sheil, premiered at SXSW in 2012, and was nominated for 2 Gotham Awards. In 2015, Seimetz co-created and government produced the critically acclaimed Starz sequence The Girlfriend Expertise. Amongst her different tv work, Seimetz directed two episodes of the FX comedy Atlanta in 2018.

She Dies Tomorrow is produced by Seimetz and Rustic Movies’ trio David Lawson Jr., Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The movie co-stars Kentucker Audley (Solar Don’t Shine) and options cameo appearances by Chris Messina (Argo), Katie Aselton (The Reward), Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Jennifer Kim (Black Bear), Josh Lucas (Ford v. Ferrari), Olivia Taylor Dudley (The Magicians), and Michelle Rodriguez (The Quick and the Livid franchise).