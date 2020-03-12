NEM Partners with Israeli-Lithuanian Telecom Startup on Cell Phone Security

NEM, one of many oldest peer-to-peer blockchain networks, has partnered with Israeli-Lithuanian telecom startup FIX Community to extend safety and knowledge safety for cellular phone customers and to resolve the problem of SIM swapping.

FIX Community will implement SYMBOL from NEM’s enterprise-grade blockchain into its present mobile infrastructure. The purpose is to safe the world’s eight billion SIM playing cards from cybercriminals with new privateness, safety, administration and security options.

Phone numbers might find yourself extra essential than social safety numbers

FIX Community’s structure is designed to permit cellular operators to ship companies reminiscent of digital identification administration, cryptocurrency wallets, and private knowledge firewalls to cellular subscribers, enabled by the safekeeping of personal keys on the subscribers’ SIM playing cards.

The primary product would be the FIX ID app, which securely identifies contributors by means of subscriber-owned world cellphone numbers that function distinctive digital identities. The preliminary consignment of 10,000 FIX Safe ID SIMs, pre-ordered in June 2019, is anticipated to ship by the tip of April this yr.

FIX Community has launched its personal world cellular service that gives roaming agreements in 186 nations.

Nate D’Amico, CTO of NEM Basis stated that, “FIX Community takes established infrastructure — the worldwide mobile community — and makes use of it to create a greater, fairer, and safer method to transact.”

Itamar Kunik, the CEO of FIX Community added: