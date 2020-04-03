Neil deGrasse Tyson Looks To The Stars – Of Comic Books, That Is, In Day-Long Tweetstorm

It’s stated that Sir Isaac Newton used his time at residence throughout the 1655 pandemic to find gravity and invent calculus. Fellow scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson took a unique path at present along with his COVID-19 downtown – he examined the improbabilities of Marvel and DC superheroes.

At the moment’s tweetstorm from deGrasse coated Superman, Thor, and the Hulk, amongst others. They’re no strangers to the TV host and astrophysicist. In truth, Superman as soon as visited him in his position as the top of the Hayden Planetarium.

Right here’s a sampling of what was explored:

In 1991 Marvel launched a Thor’s Hammer buying and selling card declaring Mjölnir to be fabricated from the Asgardian metallic Uru, weighing 42.three lbs — however they didn’t specify the place within the universe. That weight on the Mars moon Deimos, for instance, corresponds to 140,000 kilos on Earth. pic.twitter.com/v984LzCJYr — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

As a scientist, I lean Avengers universe, if solely as a result of lots of their superheroes began as scientists, or derive their powers from authentically fictional (fairly than fantastically magical) science ideas. pic.twitter.com/eSdGhmU9Pq — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

Do not imply to brag, however Superman as soon as visited my workplace on the Hayden Planetarium in Metropolis. After I met him, he was very good to me and my employees. (Motion Comics, Vol 2. No.14) pic.twitter.com/dNDnZua6mH — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

If Bruce Banner retains his unique mass when he expands to turn into the Hulk, then his physique should turn into much less dense. If that’s the case, then in his Hulked state, he’d have the density of a champagne cork. I’m simply sayin’. pic.twitter.com/XOielzut72 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020