Neil deGrasse Tyson Looks To The Stars – Of Comic Books, That Is, In Day-Long Tweetstorm

It’s stated that Sir Isaac Newton used his time at residence throughout the 1655 pandemic to find gravity and invent calculus. Fellow scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson took a unique path at present along with his COVID-19 downtown – he examined the improbabilities of Marvel and DC superheroes.
At the moment’s tweetstorm from deGrasse coated Superman, Thor, and the Hulk, amongst others. They’re no strangers to the TV host and astrophysicist. In truth, Superman as soon as visited him in his position as the top of the Hayden Planetarium.
Right here’s a sampling of what was explored:
Add Comment