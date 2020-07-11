Nearly 24 million households watched The Last Dance on Netflix

Netflix scored a winning basket with The Last Dance, the documentary about Michael Jordan’s last title with the Chicago Bulls. According to the service of streaming, the series was viewed by 23.8 million households outside the United States.

Netflix released the audience figures on Wednesday, May 20 on its official Twitter account. “23 was always your lucky number! 23.8 million households outside the US saw The Last Dance in its first four weeks on Netflix, “the company said in its tweet.

23 was always his lucky number! 23.8 million households outside the US checked out The Last Dance in its first four weeks on Netflix pic.twitter.com/xS4GCR1uzU — Netflix (@netflix) May 20, 2020

The Last Dance premiered in the United States on April 19 on ESPN. The rest of the world followed on Netflix, beginning April 20, except in Korea (where it began viewing on May 11) and China (where it is not available on Netflix). Thus the dynamic was maintained. Every Sunday, the sports channel broadcast two chapters and on Mondays the service of streaming.

According to the Deadline website, the series also garnered good numbers on ESPN: 5.6 million viewers, on average, per broadcast day. The last two chapters in the United States aired on May 17.

Due to the great reception of this documentary, which is based on a large number of unpublished images and videos, it is possible that soon one will be released, but with the late Kobe Bryant as the protagonist.

The Last Dance It was produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Michael Jordan’s Jump 23.