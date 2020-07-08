Nearly $ 1 million raised after actor Nick Cordero dies on COVID-19

Through GoFundMe page, Broadway star Nick Cordero raised nearly a million dollars after his death, People magazine reported.

The campaign launched in mid-April to help Cordero and his family after the actor contracted coronavirus in March.

His original goal was to raise $ 400,000 to help with medical bills and financial difficulties caused by the artist’s health. He will now serve to support his wife, Amanda Kloots, and Elvis, their young son.

Before his death, Cordero spent more than 90 days at Cedar-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles battling Covid-19 and suffering from multiple complications, including amputation of one leg, receiving a temporary pacemaker, and entering an induced coma.

When Cordero was first admitted to the hospital, he was unconscious and diagnosed with pneumonia, before testing positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, Nick Cordero died of complications from Covid-19.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My dear husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded by love for his family, singing and praying as he gently left this land.

“I am incredulous and it hurts everywhere. My heart is broken since I cannot imagine our lives without it. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, he loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and a husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day, ”Kloots wrote.

His wife recently posted a video made by her sister, Anna Kloots, who documented from her wedding day to five years later, before her death.

“Nick always said that we were completely different people who normally would never be together. We challenge each other and in doing so we made ourselves grow and change.

“We put pressure on each other in the best way. He always looked at me and said, ‘I am the luckiest.’ Well darling, I was lucky to spend five years with you and share a son who will always remind me of you, ”wrote Cordero’s widow.