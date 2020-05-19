NCT’s Jaehyun leaves a handwritten apology note on Instagram

NCT’s Jaehyun has posted a handwritten apology for going to Itaewon within the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The handwritten letter was posted earlier at present and reads as follows:

“Hi there. That is Jaehyun.

I’m sorry I brought about discomfort to many individuals due to my conduct throughout this tough time. I went to a restaurant and bar in Itaewon in the course of the social distancing interval, and am deeply reflecting upon my actions.

I am sorry for disappointing the followers who help me due to my actions. I sincerely apologize to the members who’ve been harmed by me and the individuals who work with me.

From now on, I’ll assume and act fastidiously. I sincerely apologize as soon as once more in direction of those that are having a tough time as a result of COVID-19 and to my followers.”

SM Leisure has since confirmed that Jaehyun was current at a bar in Itaewon the place a person with Coronavirus was current and has issued their very own apology assertion.