NCT Dream’s ‘Reload’ tops album sales for this week

May 5, 2020
Cheena Khanna
NCT Dream‘s newest comeback ‘Reload‘ has ranked #1 on music charts.

‘Reload’ was relesaed on April 29th, and it ranked #1 for bodily album sales in HanteoSynnaraKyobo, and the Gaon retailer. That is along with the boys’ topping the iTunes Prime Albums chart in 49 completely different nations, and rating #1 on China’s QQ Music Digital Album Sales, their music charts, and the Korean MV Charts. All of the songs on the album additionally took excessive positions within the chart in Singapore’s KKBOX charts.

Congratulations to NCT Dream.

