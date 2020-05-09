NCT Dream win #1 + Performances from May 8th ‘Music Bank’!

‘Music Financial institution‘ is again for its weekly present that includes performances by your favourite artists.

On this week’s episode, Natty debuted with “Nineteen“, former B.A.P member Jongup debuted with “Headache“, Park Kang Sung and Rue debuted with “Pricey Dad“, ASTRO got here again with “Knock“, Fanatics made a comeback with “V.A.V.I. GIRL“, and 2Z returned with “Physician“.

As for the nominees, Oh My Woman and NCT Dream had been up towards one another with “Nonstop” and “Ridin’“, however it was NCT Dream‘s “Ridin’” that took the win. Congratulations to NCT Dream!

There have been additionally performances by NCT Dream, Oh My Woman, April, Jin Minho, GWSN, H&D, CRAVITY, Kanto, TOO, MCND, and Surple.

Take a look at the performances beneath!

WINNER:

DEBUT: Natty

DEBUT: Jongup

DEBUT: Park Kang Sung x Rue

COMEBACK: ASTRO

COMEBACK: Fanatics

COMEBACK: 2Z

NCT Dream

Oh My Woman

April

Jin Minho

GWSN

H&D

CRAVITY

Kanto

TOO

MCND

Surple

