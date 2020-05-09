NEWS

NCT Dream win #1 + Performances from May 8th 'Music Bank'!

May 9, 2020
Cheena Khanna
3 Min Read

Music Financial institution‘ is again for its weekly present that includes performances by your favourite artists.

On this week’s episode, Natty debuted with “Nineteen“, former B.A.P member Jongup debuted with “Headache“, Park Kang Sung and Rue debuted with “Pricey Dad“, ASTRO got here again with “Knock“, Fanatics made a comeback with “V.A.V.I. GIRL“, and 2Z returned with “Physician“.

As for the nominees, Oh My Woman and NCT Dream had been up towards one another with “Nonstop” and “Ridin’“, however it was NCT Dream‘s “Ridin’” that took the win. Congratulations to NCT Dream!

There have been additionally performances by NCT DreamOh My WomanAprilJin MinhoGWSNH&DCRAVITYKantoTOOMCND, and Surple.

Take a look at the performances beneath!

WINNER:

===

DEBUT: Natty

==

DEBUT: Jongup

==

DEBUT: Park Kang Sung x Rue

==

COMEBACK: ASTRO

==

COMEBACK: Fanatics

==

COMEBACK: 2Z

===

NCT Dream

==

Oh My Woman

==

April

==

Jin Minho

==

GWSN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zF2zWzj22okay

==

H&D

==

CRAVITY

==

Kanto

==

TOO

==

MCND

==

Surple

===

