NEWS

NCT Dream release a chic poster as the third artists up for SM Entertainment’s ‘Beyond Live’ concert series

May 6, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

NCT Dream are coming quickly with their very personal, ‘Past the Dream Show‘ by way of ‘V Reside+‘!

NCT Dream might be greeting followers with their very personal ‘Past Reside‘ online concert as the third SM Entertainmenartists up, this Could 10 at three PM KST. Beforehand, SM Leisure launched their state-of-the-art ‘Past Reside’ online concert series with artists like SuperM and WayV

Followers can sit up for NCT Dream performing songs from their latest mini album ‘Reload’ for the first time ever stay throughout this ‘Past the Dream Present’, along with distinctive online concert experiences utilizing interactive know-how.

Will you be tuning in to NCT Dream’s ‘Past the Dream Present’?

READ  Circle’s USD Coin Sees Major Growth After Market Downturn

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.