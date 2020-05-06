NCT Dream release a chic poster as the third artists up for SM Entertainment’s ‘Beyond Live’ concert series

NCT Dream are coming quickly with their very personal, ‘Past the Dream Show‘ by way of ‘V Reside+‘!

NCT Dream might be greeting followers with their very personal ‘Past Reside‘ online concert as the third SM Entertainment artists up, this Could 10 at three PM KST. Beforehand, SM Leisure launched their state-of-the-art ‘Past Reside’ online concert series with artists like SuperM and WayV.

Followers can sit up for NCT Dream performing songs from their latest mini album ‘Reload’ for the first time ever stay throughout this ‘Past the Dream Present’, along with distinctive online concert experiences utilizing interactive know-how.

Will you be tuning in to NCT Dream’s ‘Past the Dream Present’?