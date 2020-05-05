NCT Dream members say that their favorite pastime is doing ‘aegyo battles’ + describe their conception dreams

On Could 5, boy group NCT Dream appeared as friends on SBS energy FM‘s ‘Cultwo Present‘ for the primary time ever since debut!

On his day, NCT Dream mentioned their comeback with title observe “Reload“, and likewise answered varied questions despatched in by listeners. Whereas chatting, DJ Kim Tae Gyun requested the group, “What do you do to move the time?” Member Jisung remarked, “I suppose we prefer to play petty video games. We play totally different video games, however we even have ‘aegyo battles’.” Right here, Chenle chimed in with, “A number of the members do it and a few do not. Those who love to do ‘aegyo battles’ to the dying are Renjun, Haechan, and Jaemin, these three.”

Haechan then added, “There’s additionally a notable participant on the rise, Jisung.” The NCT Dream boys then demonstrated what their ‘aegyo battles’ appear to be! In the long run, Renjun was declared the loser and Haechan, the winner.

Afterward, one listener requested NCT Dream to share the conception dreams their dad and mom had about them, earlier than they have been born. Jisung acknowledged, “My mom mentioned she was in a room filled with glowing equipment, and there was one significantly sparkly one in the suitable backside nook. The proprietor mentioned that it wasn’t on the market, however my mom stored asking for it till he gave it up.” Renjun additionally shared his, with, “My mom mentioned that a really giant snake wrapped her up.”