NCT Dream land at #1 on Billboard’s ‘Emerging Artists’ chart after ‘Reload’ comeback

May 6, 2020
Cheena Khanna
NCT Dream have landed at the #1 spot on Billboard‘s ‘Rising Artists‘ chart for the week of Could 9, 2020!

After making a comeback earlier this week with the discharge of their new mini album ‘Reload‘ and title monitor “Ridin’“, NCT Dream have jumped up eight locations on the ‘Rising Artists’ chart from final week, garnering consideration globally. Billboard’s ‘Rising Artists’ chart takes into consideration numerous components together with rankings on different charts corresponding to ‘Scorching 100‘, ‘Billboard 200‘, ‘Artist 100‘, and ‘Social 50‘, in addition to album and single gross sales, streaming, radio performs, and so forth. 

Congratulations, NCT Dream!

