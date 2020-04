NCT Dream have dropped their music video for “Ridin“!

In the MV, the NCT Dream members hit graffiti-lined streets earlier than making ready to journey off. “Ridin” is the title track of their album ‘RELOAD‘, and it is about breaking out of boundaries and throwing your self at your objectives.

Watch NCT Dream’s “Ridin” MV above, and tell us what you suppose in the feedback beneath.