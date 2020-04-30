NCT Dream choose their favorite songs from ‘Reload’ + share behind stories from comeback MV filming set

NCT Dream will likely be dropping their new mini album ‘Reload‘ in a matter of hours, on April 29 at 6 PM KST!

In mild of their new album launch, the NCT Dream members participated in a Q&A to clarify some key factors about their comeback title monitor “Ridin’“, title their different favorite songs from ‘Reload’, and extra!

Take a look at the interview under.

Q: What sort of music is your title monitor “Driving'”? What did you consider it while you first heard it?

A: Renjun – “It is stuffed with warmth. The primary time I heard it, I felt energy rising in my physique.”

Jaemin – “I assumed that the music would showcase NCT Dream’s progress on one other degree. After I first heard the music, it left a really highly effective impression so I thought, ‘How can we do such a strong idea!’.”

Q: What’s the level choreography of your title monitor “Driving'”?

A: Jisung – “We ready diligently in order that via this efficiency, we might not solely present our synergy as NCT Dream but additionally spotlight every particular person member’s charms.”

Chenle – “Within the refrain a part of the music, there is a spot the place we act like we’re ‘Driving” with a particular transfer. It is a simple and enjoyable level transfer.”

Q: Aside from the title music, which different songs from this album would you advocate?

A: Heachan – “There are a whole lot of good songs on this album, however I like ‘Love Once more‘ as a result of it is upbeat and it captures our refreshing charms.”

Jeno – “I like ‘Puzzle Piece‘ so I’d advocate it. ”

Jaemin – “I need to counsel ‘7 Days‘. I believe it is excellent for listening to on a sunny day like this.?”

Q: What memorable behind-the-scenes stories do you’ve from your new album preparation set?

A: Jeno – “First, I used to be glad to have participated in writing the lyrics for ‘Puzzle Piece’, and I additionally had enjoyable driving within the automotive through the MV, with all of the members vibing.”

Haechan – “I gained vitality when Mark-hyung got here to the MV filming set to cheer us on, and Doyoung-hyung additionally despatched us drinks.”

Jisung – “When monitoring the filming progress, I bear in mind being shocked at how nice we seemed.”