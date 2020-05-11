NCT 127 previews ‘Neo Zone: The Final Round’ with special teaser MV for track ‘Make Your Day’

NCT 127 has a gift for followers patiently awaiting their newest comeback.

On Might 10 KST, SM Leisure unveiled a special music video for “Make Your Day,” a track on the NCT unit’s upcoming album ‘Neo Zone: The Final Spherical.’ “Make Your Day” is a romantic piano ballad the place the unit’s vocal line shines, and within the video, the entire members might be seen in additional informal appears, complementing the toned down temper of the tune and setting.

In the meantime, ‘Neo Zone: The Final Spherical’ is about for launch on Might 19.

Take a look at the special video above!