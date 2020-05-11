NEWS

NCT 127 previews ‘Neo Zone: The Final Round’ with special teaser MV for track ‘Make Your Day’

May 11, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

NCT 127 has a gift for followers patiently awaiting their newest comeback.

On Might 10 KST, SM Leisure unveiled a special music video for “Make Your Day,” a track on the NCT unit’s upcoming album ‘Neo Zone: The Final Spherical.’ “Make Your Day” is a romantic piano ballad the place the unit’s vocal line shines, and within the video, the entire members might be seen in additional informal appears, complementing the toned down temper of the tune and setting.

In the meantime, ‘Neo Zone: The Final Spherical’ is about for launch on Might 19.

Take a look at the special video above!

READ  Hara's brother says he wants to use Hara's assets to help single parents and aspiring celebrities

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.