NCT 127 have dropped their teaser video for “The Final Spherical: Warm Up – 1st Participant“!

Within the teaser, the NCT 127 members are sporting tracksuits as they swing bats and leap over tires. The NCT subunit’s second repackage album ‘NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Spherical‘ is about to drop on Might 19 KST, however earlier than then, followers can count on ‘Warm Up’ teasers.

Watch the NCT 127 teaser above, and tell us what you consider their comeback idea in the feedback beneath.