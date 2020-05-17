NEWS

NCT 127 enter a distorted world in MV teaser for 'Punch'

May 17, 2020
Cheena Khanna
NCT 127 is lower than two days away from their comeback!

On Might 17 KST, SM Leisure revealed the music video teaser for “Punch,” the title monitor off their 2nd album repackage ‘NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Closing Spherical.’ Within the clip, the members every get their very own particular person display screen time, wanting robust and charismatic as frantic digicam results blur and warp the area round them. The visuals are paired with a triumphant EDM sound that strikes into a pattern of the monitor.

In the meantime, ‘NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Closing Spherical’ is about for launch on Might 19.

Take a look at the music video teaser above!

