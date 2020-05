NCT 127 have dropped ‘Punch‘ red teaser images for ‘Neo Zone: The Final Spherical‘.

“Punch” is a observe on the NCT subunit’s upcoming deluxe repackage album ‘Neo Zone: The Final Spherical’, which drops on Might 19 KST. For the teaser images, the NCT 127 members costume in princely gear in opposition to darkish red backdrops.

Keep tuned for extra updates on NCT 127’s ‘Neo Zone: The Final Spherical’, and watch their episode #1 and episode #2 teasers in case you missed them.