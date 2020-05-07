NEWS

NCT 127 certified triple platinum, Kang Daniel certified platinum in album sales for Gaon certifications this month

May 7, 2020
Cheena Khanna
On Could 7, Gaon chart revealed its checklist of newly added albums and singles to its Gaon certification system, for the month of Could. 

Within the album sales class, NCT 127’s 2nd full album ‘NCT #127 Neo Zone‘ was certified triple platinum, after surpassing 750,000 copies. As well as, Kang Daniel’s 1st mini album ‘Cyan‘ was certified platinum, after surpassing a complete of 250,000 copies bought.

Within the streaming class, HYNN‘s “The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone” and Monday Kiz‘s “My Love Has Pale Away” have been each certified platinum for surpassing 100 million streams. 

Congratulations to all!

