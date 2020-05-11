NEWS

NCT 127 are lost in thought in ‘Make Your Day’ teaser images for ‘Neo Zone: The Final Round’ repackage

May 11, 2020
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

NCT 127 is continuous to drop teasers for their newest repackage!

On Could 11 KST, SM Leisure unveiled particular person “Make Your Day” idea photographs for every of the members. Much like the monitor’s beforehand launched particular music video, every member is seen in heavy contemplation, boasting naturally good-looking visuals in a laidback and intimate setting.

In the meantime, NCT 127’s 2nd repackage ‘Neo Zone: The Final Spherical‘ is about for launch on Could 19, with the music video for “Punch” popping out the subsequent day.

