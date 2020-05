On Could 15, Dream Maker Leisure introduced the official postponement of NCT 127’s 2020 tour, ‘Neo Metropolis: The Awards‘ in North America.

A complete of 6 reveals initially scheduled to happen from June 5-21 in the next cities – New York, Atlanta, Chicago, San Jose, Los Angeles, and Seattle – will probably be postponed till additional discover. All ticket purchases will probably be refunded.

Learn Dream Maker Leisure’s full discover under.