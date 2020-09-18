NBCUniversal wants to buy Vudu and Fox, Tubi: WSJ

Pipes



Fox is considering buying the free service of streaming of Tubi video, according to The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper also said that NBCUniversal is in “advanced talks” to purchase the service of streaming Vudu, owned by Walmart.

Tubi is a service of streaming Ad Video Store featuring more than 20,000 movies and TV series with more than 250 content partners, including Warner Bros. and Lionsgate. This same month the service reported more than 25 million active users during December, with more than 163 million hours of video views and a 160 percent year-over-year increase in total video time consumed.

The deal with Fox could be worth $ 500 million, sources familiar with the matter told him. WSJ.

Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Tubi declined to comment.

On the other hand, last year it was said that Walmart may be interested in selling Vudu, a service that allows its users to rent or buy movies or shows. Vudu launched in 2016 as a free service with ads.

Walmart reportedly paid about $ 100 million when it bought Vudu in 2010, and according to the company, the service is installed on more than 100 million devices in the United States. It is not clear whether NBCUniversal will reach an agreement to acquire Vudu, sources familiar with the matter told the newspaper. A Walmart representative declined the opportunity to comment, but said the company “is in constant discussions with its partners.”

NBCUniversal, meanwhile, will launch the Service streaming Peacock in April with three access models: One free; another for US $ 5 a month, and another for more than US $ 10 a month. Vudu would be a complement for Peacock users to rent movies, also supported by Fandango, the movie ticketing company owned by NBCUniversal.

NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The series that gave the most to talk about in 2019 [fotos] To see photos