NBCUniversal previews digital premiere of several films

Universal Pictures



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The company NBCUniversal announced that it will have its films available to watch at home on the same day as their theatrical release, as movie theaters around the world close and attendance drops due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Trolls World Tour, an animated film from DreamWorks Animation studio, scheduled to premiere on April 10 in the United States, will be the first film to be released the same day in theaters and on video to be seen at home.

Movies including The hunt, The invisible man and Emma, which are currently shown in theaters, will be available to rent on services that offer video on-demand (like iTunes and Amazon Video, for example) starting Friday. They will be available for a 48-hour rental period at an MSRP of US $ 19.99 in the United States or an equivalent price in international markets, the Comcast-owned company announced.

It is the first time that a major Hollywood studio has broken the traditional life cycle of a film, by releasing on video a title that was intended to be seen first in theaters or that is currently in theaters. Films typically spend six months being shown exclusively in theaters before being available in other formats, such as digital downloads and rentals, DVDs, and then on TV and on. streaming. Now that bans on mass gatherings have caused movie theaters to close, studios have largely decided postpone the release of new movies

how No Time to Die, Mulan, Fast & furious 9 and A Quiet Place Part 2.

“Rather than delaying these films or releasing them in a difficult distribution setting, we wanted to give people an option to watch these titles at home that are accessible and at prices they can afford,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell said in a statement. from NBCUniversal. “We hope and believe that people will still go to theaters when they are available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is becoming less and less possible.”

An important point: None of the movies that NBCUniversal is releasing ahead of schedule for rent on-demand are high-budget films that the company considers to be blockbusters global in scope. The Fast and Furious franchise often has movies with budgets in excess of $ 200 million, with many millions of additional dollars to be spent on marketing campaigns. In early March, Universal chose to delay the premiere of The Fast & Furious 9 for almost a year, until 2021.

NBCUniversal stated that it will continue to evaluate its distribution strategies as conditions evolve in each market “when these current unique situations change.”