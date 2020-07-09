NBCUniversal News Group President Cesar Conde wants a 50% diverse workforce

Responding to the current national period of reflection on race, NBCUniversal News Group President César Conde has set himself the goal of having a 50% diverse workforce in his division.

No timeline has been set for the goal that Conde set in an internal video sent to employees Tuesday and obtained by The Times. There are about 3,000 employees in all of the division’s units, NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC, with 27% of them people of color.

Conde, who took over the group in May and is the first Latino to lead a major English-language network television news division, devised the diversity plan after meetings with employees from across the division on diversity and coverage. from the black community after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, which has led to a racial reckoning at businesses across the country.

Newsrooms in particular, including the Los Angeles Times, have had frank conversations about the diversity makeup of their organizations and the treatment of black employees as they grapple with how to address coverage of police protests and racial prejudice.

Those discussions have already sparked changes in various media organizations where management was found to be unresponsive to concerns about diversity and fair treatment in the workplace. Barbara Fedida, a senior executive at ABC News, has been investigated for racist comments she allegedly made about online talent, including “Good Morning America” ​​co-host Robin Roberts. Fedida is currently on an administrative license.

No single incident prompted Conde to launch his plan, although many employees wanted to see a firm commitment to improve diversity and not just talk, said one person who participated in the meetings and was not authorized to comment.

“We want to increase diversity and inclusion both in front of and behind the camera, and gain the trust of all the communities in the United States that trust us for exceptional journalism,” said Conde. “We realize that this is an ambitious goal and, of course, it will take time to do it properly. We understand this is a difficult time to start this effort, but there are always reasons to say, ‘Not now.’ To arrive tomorrow, we have to start today. “

Conde, who is the former head of NBCUniversal Telemundo’s Spanish-language network, said the current 27% level of diversity is “better than most in our industry, but not good enough.” The breakdown is 8% black, 8% Latino, 8% Asian, 2% multiracial, and less than 1% Native American. Women of all races make up nearly 50% of the workforce in the news division.

Conde, who calls the initiative the “50% Challenge,” said he wants the division to reflect the demographic trend in the country. He said that this year, for the first time, the majority of Americans age 18 and under will be individuals. of color. In 20 years, that data point will apply to the entire population.

Conde said NBCUniversal News Group will commit to expanding its searches for various candidates to fill their entry-level news associate positions to create a pipeline for future management positions. The company will also be “creative” in intern compensation so there is no economic inequality in the ranks. The company will also intensify the use of its online education program offered to journalists and producers.

On the editorial side, Conde pledged to invest in longer documentaries that examine the issues facing communities of color. The company also includes advances in diversity as part of its performance evaluations of its leadership team.

Conde’s move is an attempt to bring the NBCUniversal Newsgroup out on the issue of diversity and perhaps avoid the kind of confusion the division has consumed in recent years over sexual harassment.

The division was plagued for years by the firing of former “Today” co-host Matt Lauer over inappropriate workplace behavior in November 2017.

The company also suffered a shameful blow while broadcasting Ronan Farrow’s reports of sexual assault allegations against the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Network executives said Farrow was unable to meet NBC News standards for airing the story and allowed him to bring his work to the New Yorker. He shared a Pulitzer Prize for his work.

To read this note in English click here