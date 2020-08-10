NBC’s streaming service Peacock already has 10 million accounts

Angela Lang / CNET



Peacock, the service streaming which launched NBCUniversal two weeks ago in the United States has registered 10 million accounts, Comcast said Thursday, July 30. That includes people who signed up with Peacock when it launched only to Comcast pay TV customers in April, as well as new members who have signed up since its national launch on July 15.

Compared, it reported over 10 million subscriptions in just over 24 hours when it launched in November. , the newest and largest app on the cable network premium which launched in late May, logged 4.1 million accounts in its first month.

Comcast said Peacock’s 10 million milestone was better than expected.

“Overall, it’s been better than expectations,” Jeff Shell, NBCUniversal CEO, said during a conference call to discuss Comcast’s second-quarter earnings. “We didn’t expect so many registrations, we didn’t expect people to come back so often.”

The number of registrations means people who have signed up for the service, regardless of whether they are still using it or not.

Competing with gamers like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and others, Peacock was the last big new service to launch in the so-called “wars of the world.” streaming“When we saw a flood of services from the tech and media giants in roughly a nine-month period. Beyond competing between megacorporations, these competitive battles affect not only who shapes the future of television, but also how many services you will have to use, and often pay, to watch your favorite shows.

Peacock is unique among the new generation of competitors in offering a free tier, which allows anyone in the US to view approximately two-thirds of the ad-supported catalog. Peacock also had paid memberships – you can unlock the entire library of shows and movies for a price of $ 4.99 a month plus ads, and a $ 9.99 a month upgrade makes the service mostly ad-free.

Disney Plus costs $ 7 a month and HBO Max costs $ 15. They have no advertising.