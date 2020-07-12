Naya Rivera’s fans seek explanations for her disappearance

With the disappearance of Puerto Rican descendant Naya Rivera, theories and coincidences have been suggested by network users.

The most recent was that the actress, who played Santana Lopez in “Glee,” sang “If I Die Young” in the tribute episode to Cory Montheith, after her death in 2013.

In “The Coreback,” the third episode of the fifth season, Rivera performed the original theme song for The Band Perry, which recounts a person’s wishes after a sudden death and at an early age. “If I die young, bury me in satin, lay me on a bed of roses, sink me in the river at sunset and say goodbye to me with the words of a love song,” says the song.

In the story, the character is so moved that he cries and cannot finish the performance, a scene that due to circumstances has moved users. “It is so difficult to see him now that he is lost and presumed dead. The “sink me in the river at sunset” part breaks your heart, ”Manu Foliaco wrote in the video. “This song is so dark considering the fate of Naya Rivera,” said Jed Opportuneson.

The “Glee” star disappeared on Wednesday in Piru Lake, California, after taking a walk with her 4-year-old son Josey. After four days, authorities search for the rescue of the body, as the 33-year-old actress is presumed to have drowned.

According to reports, the police use divers, trained dogs to find dead bodies, drones and a scan sonar for the operation. Yesterday, Rivera’s parents and younger brother were seen at the lake to help rescue efforts.

A few days ago, a conversation was also generated on social networks by the actress’s latest publication on Instagram, because along with a photo of her and her son, she wrote “Just the two of us”, which for some alluded to the song “Bonnie & Clyde ”, by Eminem, in which she sings about a boy who sees his mother drowning at the bottom of a lake.