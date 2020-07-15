Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning, according to the forensic doctor’s examination

The Ventura County medical examiner determined Tuesday that the cause of death for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, whose body was found Monday in Piru Lake, was accidental drowning.

Rivera went missing on Wednesday during a boat trip with her young son. Authorities have always believed that his death was an accident.

“Based on the location where the body was found, the physical characteristics of the body, the clothing found on the body and the physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other person reported missing in the area, we are safe the body we found is Naya Rivera’s, ”Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Detectives have found no indication of foul play or that Rivera’s death was a suicide, he said.

The body was taken to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy was performed and a positive ID was made officially using dental records, authorities said. Officials found no signs of physical injury or illness during their examination. Investigators say there is no evidence that drugs or alcohol were involved in Rivera’s death, but they did send samples for toxicology testing.

Search teams found Rivera’s body around 9:10 a.m. floating in the northeast part of the lake, said Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. The area had been extensively screened by diving teams and sonar teams in recent days.

“That particular area, when the divers were looking for it, they literally crawled on their hands and knees at the bottom of the lake tied together by ropes to get back because visibility is so poor,” Buschow said. “That gives you an idea of ​​what the conditions were like.”

Rivera’s body was likely submerged for days, hidden by 15-20 foot tall trees and bushes growing in the lake bed, before surfacing on Monday, he said.

