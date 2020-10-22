[Navodaya.gov.in] Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission Apply Online 2020

The schools are about to start. Due to the corona pandemic situation, the government has implemented the lockdown situation in the whole nation. Because of the lockdown situation, the schools of the country is also stopped their teaching.

However, the private school is teaching online to the students of the nation. Every situation and their solution to the problem is in online mode. The government is also accepting online working for government services.

However, we are talking about the education sector of India. Every situation can now make online mode.

Navodaya.gov.in – Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission

The school is starting their education in an online way, and they start various applications to give the information to the students of the schools. Concerning the other school, the Navodayay Vidyalaya Samiti has begun admission in the school.

Jawahar Navodyata Vidyala is one type of the educational institute. The government is running such a type of school. If any students get admission to the Navodaya Vidyalaya, then the parents of the students do not have to ay anything for the students.

The government will pay the charge of the student. These are great features of this Vidyalaya, and every parent wants to admit their students to this school. If you are waiting for admission to the school, then you wait over now.

The Navodayay Vidyalaya is started the admission process in the school. In this article, we will give you information about the admission process of the Vidyalaya. If you are a person who wants to take admission in the school, then you are reading the right article.

I must say you should read the full article. At the end of the article, you will come to know about how to take admission in the Navodaya Vidyalaya.

How to get the Admission to the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya?

The Jawahar Navodayay Vidyalaya is taking the admission in class 6th only. If you are studying in class 5th, then you have to wait for one year to get admission in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The government will only allow the students who are studying in class 6th. However, you will not get direct admission to the Jawahar Navodayay Vidyalaya. The government will not admit all the students in the class 6th to the school.

The school management will choose the students for admission in class 6th f the Vidyalaya by taking tests. The government makes provision that if any students want to take the admission in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, then you have to clear the entrance test of the school.

Before taking admission to the Vidyalaya, the students have to clear the test called Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST). There is a total of 661 numbers of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya all over India.

The admission process will start in all the Vidyalaya of the nation at one time. The management of the school will take the entrance test for admission. However, the language medium of the test is the most important questions that arise in the mind of the students.

Here, we are telling you that you do not have to worry about the language medium of the test paper.

The Vidyalaya will take the test on the mother tongue of the students. That means if you are living in Gujarat and your mother tongue is Gujarati, then your test paper will be in Gujarati only.

The interested student who wants to take the admission can start their preparation for the test of the school. However, not all the students of the class 6th will be eligible for the entrance test of the Jawahar Navodyaya Vidyala.

The management of the Vidyalaya has published the eligibility criteria of the test. Before starting the preparation of the test, you should read the eligibility criteria of the entrance test.

Eligibility Criteria of the Class 6th Test of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya:

As we mentioned above that the management of the Vidyalaya would organize one test for admission in the school. The students have to crack this exam to get admission in the school.

That means the students have to reach the cut off mark of the merit list. However, only limited students will get admission to the school. The eligibility criteria for the entrance test of the Vidyalaya is given below:

The student who wants to take admission in this school should not have to born before 01-05-2008 and after 30-04-2012.

The boundary line is applicable to all the categories of the students with SC/ST caste.

If the management has doubts about overage, then the students will be given to the medical board for age confirmation, and their decision will be considered as a final decision.

The applicant who will give the admission test for the school must have to study in class 5 for the whole year in any government school, government-aided school, or recognized private school of any state.

If the applicant were studying in the national institute of open schooling, then to get admission in this scheme, the ‘B’ certificate is required.

The person with a ‘B’ certificate can give the examination who have to pass their class 5th on or before 30th September 2019.

If any candidate is giving this test for the second time, then it will not be allowed by the management of the school.

The Necessary Document for the Admission in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya:

Before giving the information about the documents required for admission, we will assure you that you have to write the test of the school. The management of the school will arrange the entrance test for the students who willing to join the school.

The students have to clear the examination and get selected for admission to the school. After the selection of the student, at the time of the verification, the students have to present the following document in front of the school management:

The resident certificate of the students in formal form

The proof of the date of birth of the students.

Eligibility proof as per the NVS guidelines.

If the candidate wants to get admission in the urban quota of the school, then the parents of the students have to present the certificate before the school that their child has studied in the rural located area school.

Online application for The Written Test Of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya:

Before apply online for the entrance test of the Vidyalaya, there is some information that you should know about.

The school management will fill up the one-third seat of the Vidyalaya with girls. That means 33% of the girl’s reservation is filled by the girls of the nation only.

Before preparing for the examination of the Vidyalaya, the student should know about the date of the examination. The management of the school has declared the date of the examination is on 10th April 2021.

For the online application for the examination, you have to download the application form for the test. The management of the school has published the application form PDF on the online site of the school.

The candidate should visit the official site of the school and then download the application form. It is necessary for the candidate to fill all the details of the application form. Before filling the application form, the people have to read the eligibility criteria of the test.

If they are eligible for the test, then they can download the application form and apply for the test and start their preparation for the examination.